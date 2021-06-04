France will open doors to vaccinated British tourists from next week

Fully vaccinated Britons will be able to travel to France next week with just a negative antigen test – although the country remains on the UK’s “amber list”.

British travellers who have had both vaccinations more than 14 days prior to travel will not need a “compelling reason” to enter from 9 June. They will be able to prove their vaccinated status via the NHS app.

France has said that an expensive PCR test, which typically costs around £120, will not be necessary for entry. A cheaper antigen test will be accepted.

The border opening also allows EU passport holders in the UK to enter without any proof of testing at all.

The measures were outlined in France’s “Strategy for Reopening Borders” plan.

Last week, France announced that all UK arrivals would need to quarantine for a week. Travellers who haven’t been vaccinated will still need a “compelling reason”, such as work or compassionate reasons, to enter, and must quarantine for seven days.

It comes as the European Commission is gearing up to offer its digital travel certificate, which would allow Europeans to travel freely across the bloc.

It will come into use from 1 July.

France is currently on the UK’s amber list, which mandates all arrivals from there must self-isolate for 10 days on entry to the UK and take two PCR tests.

Leisure travel to amber countries isn’t illegal, but it is discouraged.

Until yesterday’s traffic light update in the UK, Portugal was the only mainstream holiday destination on the quarantine-free green list. It has now been bumped down to amber, effective from 4am on 8 June.