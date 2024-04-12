Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In late July 2023, at the height of the tourist season in the Greek islands, wildfires swept across part of the isle of Rhodes – triggering the evacuation of at least 20,000 tourists.

Within days, the Greek prime minister promised people who had cut short their trips would be offered “one week of free holidays on Rhodes next spring and next fall”.

Details have finally emerged of how the scheme will work – and, as expected, some significant terms and conditions applied.

These are the details.

Remind me what happened?

Wildfires broke out in the mountainous centre of Rhodes in the second half of July 2023, and spread to the east coast resorts – aided by winds, very high temperatures and dry conditions.

Thousands of holidaymakers were forced to flee resorts on Saturday 22 July, with some British tourists describing “terrifying” scenes of turmoil as power cuts caused “chaos” on the island.

The islanders did all they could to help stranded tourists. Many overseas visitors were placed in emergency shelters set up in schools and other public buildings, and flown back early in an airlift. More than 20,000 tourists were flown home early on evacuation flights

What did the Greek prime minister say, exactly?

Soon afterwards Kyriakos Mitsotakis told British television viewers: “The island is perfectly back to normal.”

The prime minister said: “For all of those whose holidays were cut short as a result of the wildfires, the Greek government in cooperation with the local authorities will offer one week of free holidays on Rhodes next spring and next fall so that we make sure that they come back to the island and that they enjoy its natural beauty.”

But details have been extremely hard to come by until this week, when the Greek government set up a website telling travellers about “Rodos Week”. This is not a specific week, but entitlement to a week’s worth of accommodation.

Who qualifies?

“All adult individuals, regardless of nationality, who were staying in hotels evacuated during the wildfires on the island of Rhodes in July 2023” are entitled to a voucher for accommodation.

People who ended holidays early may already have been included in the “Registry of Beneficiaries” compiled by the tourism authorities in Rhodes. If not they can apply for inclusion. The claim will be checked against hotel records.

What do they get – and how do they book a free holiday?

A voucher for a week’s stay in roughly the same standard of accommodation comparable to what they originally had.

For a 1, 2, or 3-star hotel, it’s €300 (£256) for the entire stay – unless it was for a room with four beds or more, in which case it is €400 (£341).

For 4 or 5-star hotels, it’s €400 (£341) – or €500 for people who were staying in larger rooms.

These are awarded for each person on the original trip – so a couple will get two vouchers between them, worth a minimum of €600 (£512).

Where and when can the voucher be used?

At one of the participating hotels offered on the redemption website. The stay can be up to 31 May 2024 and from 1 October to 15 November 2024. They will not necessarily be accepted for any date – for example, many hotels are likely to be full during half-term week. But the Rhodes Hotels Association guarantees that they will cover all requests by the end of the second phase.

What about flights?

They are not included – and neither are transfers from the airport to the hotel, travel insurance.

If I can’t go, can I offer the voucher to someone else?

No.

What about people who were staying in an Airbnb or similar rental accommodation?

They are not covered; the scheme applies only to registered hotel guests.

Is the island fully open for tourism?

Yes. I went to Rhodes in late October to see how the island was recovering. In some areas on the east coast there were small pockets of significant damage, and inland, it was clear that wildfires have raged. But it was not at all “post-Apocalyptic” – and for the vast majority of holidaymakers to Rhodes there will be no change. You can expect to be as warmly welcomed as ever.

Has any other destination done something like this?

Not that I’m aware of. At the end of the Covid pandemic, some countries offered vouchers to citizens for holidays – a kind of “get out to help out” scheme. But in the aftermath of a natural disaster it is unprecedented. Greece is heavily dependent on tourism, and the prime minister was keen to get ahead of the problem – and persuade holidaymakers that they would be able to return without a care.