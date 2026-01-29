I’ve flown for business 120 times a year to all 50 US states for a decade — these are my travel tips (and favorite airline)

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travel advice rarely comes from a more qualified source.

A frequent flyer who has flown for business 120 times a year to all 50 U.S. states — for 10 years — took to the internet to disseminate his travel tips in a Q&A. And needless to say, there was no shortage of queries.

The advice was dispensed in an AMA [ask me anything] thread on Reddit, with the traveler, an automotive consultant who has the username “Bubbly-Ambition-2217,” covering topics from how to speed through airports to the hubs with the best food and toilets, and standout luggage.

Read on for advice from someone who’s experienced more of the U.S. travel industry in one year than most will in a lifetime.

open image in gallery The traveler revealed that he chooses the same seat, same airline, same hotel chain, and same rental car, to reduce the hassle of constantly being on the move ( Prostock-studio - stock.adobe.co )

How to speed up the journey

The traveler named checking a bag and waiting to pick it up afterwards as one of the biggest hindrances to a faster journey, so he only flies with carry-on luggage, except when he needs “multiple suits for a networking event.”

Though he noted that this scenario is quite rare and that he would rather rent a suit in a city he’s in than travel with one he owns.

Getting through security quickly

Security lanes are one of the most stressful parts of the airport experience. To speed it up, the traveler had some pointers.

He said: “Have your ID and boarding pass ready before you walk up to the podium (duh).”

“Have your electronics ready to be pulled out immediately, pocket unzipped and laptops sticking out before you grab a bin,” he added.

“It drives me absolutely insane when people walk up to the bins and take their time finding their electronics, like they didn’t know this was going to happen during the 25 minutes in line at security.”

Luggage

The traveler uses a high-end roller carry-on and a backpack.

He revealed that he travels with “two bags tops, less if I can swing it,” adding: “I’ve got a Rimowa carry on [from $940] and an LTT backpack [from $169] and they do the trick."

He noted that the Rimowa comes with a lifetime warranty and that he's already used it, "so it's paid for itself."

He revealed: “It got beat up real bad when I was forced to check it on a layover flight the first year. I had a dent that ‘impeded the suitcase’s functionality.’”

He added: “The suitcase was dented so badly that the Xbox inside was broken, too.”

When asked how he keeps his clothes prepped for meetings, he replied: “I’ve got a garment bag that works really well, but I rarely bring suits to my meetings. I’m more of a golf polo and a Peter Millar vest kind of a guy. Every hotel has an iron and I don’t mind doing it every time. Kind of a tradition.”

open image in gallery The traveler admitted that taking around 120 flights a year hadn’t eased his own fear-of-flying anxieties ( Artinun - stock.adobe.com )

Best airport toilets

One commenter was keen to hear about the airport toilets that were top for cleanliness and stall privacy.

The traveler replied: “This is a great question. The best are the Amex Centurion Lounge bathrooms.”

Best airport food

The traveler named the sweet port quesadillas at Café Rio in Salt Lake City International Airport as his favorite airport food.

He added: "My mouth is actively watering."

Best small airport

The traveler said he flies to smaller airports “all the time” and named John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California, as a standout hub in this category.

He described it as “such a good airport.”

Reducing the hassle

Organizing around 120 flights a year is inevitably a hassle, but to help keep stress to a minimum, the traveler “optimizes everything.”

He explained “[I choose the] same seat, same airline, same hotel chain, same rental car. Fewer decisions, fewer surprises. Anything that adds friction gets cut.”

Fear of flying

The traveler didn’t have any tips for nervous flyers, but admitted that taking over 100 flights a year hadn’t eased his own anxieties.

He admitted: “I do have a fear of flying, actually, since I was young. Anytime there are bumps I tend to have a spike in my heart rate and anxiety. It’s gotten better over the years, but I’ve never kicked it.”

Favorite airline and hotel

open image in gallery Delta is the traveler's favorite airline, with American Airlines No.2 ( Delta )

One commenter asked: “Which airline do you stick with and why? Same question for hotels.”

The traveler responded: “Delta if I can, but it depends on the hub I live near. I like their planes and customer service. American Airlines is my second favorite.”

“I prefer Marriott hotels and I’ve had them for a while. I like the access to Ritz properties and their international spaces,” he added.

Best hotel for water pressure

When the traveler was asked which hotel had the best water pressure, he responded with “great question,” then revealed: “My biases lean toward Marriott, but truthfully it’s totally a shot in the dark.”

Checking for bed bugs

The traveler has a routine for bed-bug detection, but noted that he’s never ever found any.

He revealed: “I’ll flip up the sheets and check the seams and pillows. Never found a single bug in hundreds and hundreds of hotels.”

Optimizing loyalty points

When asked how he maximizes his loyalty points, he replied: “Pick one airline and one hotel chain and stay loyal. Spreading points around is the fastest way to waste them.”

“Book direct, always attach your number, and use one good travel card for everything work-related. Let work spend earn for you. Also, stop saving points forever: use them on personal trips or upgrades, or they just sit there doing nothing,” he continued.

Favorite cities and states

open image in gallery Chicago, pictured, is one of the traveler's favorite cities, along with San Diego, Denver, Seattle, Boston, NYC, and Austin ( 606 Vision - stock.adobe.com )

The traveler revealed that there’s “no chance” he could pick one favorite state and city.

But, he listed Chicago, San Diego, Denver, Seattle, Boston, NYC, and Austin as cities he “really enjoys being in,” because they’re “walkable, have good food, there’s an active nightlife, and you don’t feel trapped in the hotel.”

Colorado, California, Washington, Utah, and Massachusetts are the standout states, as they’re “consistent, it’s easy to come up with plans, and even short work trips feel less draining.”

Keeping fit

When it comes to staying in shape, the traveler accepts that he doesn’t have time to exercise properly, so pays close attention to what he eats.

He remarked: “It’s extremely difficult to create a routine around my schedule as I only have roughly two to three hours that look the same every single day.”

“Eating healthy is the key: good habits start in the kitchen,” he said.

He added: “At restaurants, I go protein first. Grilled fish, steak, chicken. Swap fries for veggies or rice, sauces on the side, stop eating when you’re full. Nobody cares what you order. For lunches, bowls are clutch. Chipotle-style places, Mediterranean, poke. Hotels, I keep it boring: yogurt, eggs, fruit, oatmeal. It’s less about perfection and more about not stacking bad meals back-to-back.”

He also divulged that he cooks “way more than people think.”

He explained: “On the road, it’s obviously super simple stuff. Grocery store runs for rotisserie chicken, pre-made salmon, microwave rice, Greek yogurt, fruit, protein bars. If there’s a mini fridge and microwave, you can eat clean enough without hating your life.”

Coping with lack of routine and constant movement

The traveler combats a way of life he said is “taxing” by trying to maintain healthy habits.

He said: “Sleep gets really weird, back and joints get stiff, your immune system does take hits. I offset it with trying to walk everywhere near the hotel, hotel gyms, and being boring about food during the week. I don’t see myself doing this forever. It’s sustainable for a while, but not multiple decades. Eventually, I’ll want my own roots.”