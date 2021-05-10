Gibraltar was one of a handful of tourist destinations announced last week as being on the government’s travel “green list”.

The British Overseas Territory, with a population of around 33,000, is a popular tourist destination, with beaches, VAT-free shopping and its signature landmark, The Rock.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed on Friday that the territory had made the list of low risk green destinations, stating that the removal of the international leisure travel ban on 17 May in England was “necessarily cautious” and adding: “We must make sure the countries we reconnect with are safe.”

Foreign travel will reopen under a traffic light system, with countries split into three categories: green, amber or red, depending on their level of risk in relation to Covid-19 and with corresponding travel restrictions.

Destinations will make it onto the green list - which has the lightest restrictions - based on their case numbers, vaccination rates, and prevalence of any virus variants of concern. Visitors to these countries will not be required to quarantine upon their return to the UK unless they test positive for coronavirus.

Located on the tip of Spain, Gibraltar is one of only four feasible green list destinations that British holidaymakers could visit when the travel ban lifts. But what can tourists expect from the weather? Here’s everything you need to know.

What’s the weather like in Gibraltar?

Gibraltar experiences mild, rainy winters and warm, sunny summers – but they’re not necessarily comparable to the climate enjoyed by popular tourist spots on Spain’s south coast.

Its location on the Strait of Gibraltar connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Atlantic Ocean, creating a unique microclimate that can be wet and windy.

The presence of Gibraltar’s Rock, which stands at 426m, also protects the territory from intense heat and freezing cold.

What is the average temperature in winter and summer in Gibraltar?

As the coldest month of the year, January sees an average temperature of 13.6 degrees Celsius (56 degrees Fahrenheit), while the warmest month of August experiences average temperatures of 24.6 degrees Celsius (76 degrees Fahrenheit).

The average temperatures in June and July are 21.9 degrees Celsius (71 degrees Fahrenheit) and 24.2 degrees Celsius (75.6 degrees Fahrenheit) respectively.

What are Gibraltar’s entry requirements?

Only specified categories of people are currently permitted to enter Gibraltar by air – these include registered Gibraltarians, residents of Gibraltar Spanish nationals and residents in transit to Spain, and those working in Gibraltar. It’s hoped these restrictions will lift by 17 May.

A negative PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before departure is required for all arrivals to Gibraltar.

Before returning to the UK, travellers must produce a negative Covid test result – be it rapid antigen, lateral flow or PCR – and, once back, are required to take a PCR test within two days of their arrival.