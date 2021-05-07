Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, has revealed the much-anticipated “green list” for when international leisure travel resumes from England on 17 May.

Only 12 nations and territories have qualified for “no quarantine” status for returning travellers: Ascension Island, Australia, Brunei, the Falkland Islands, Gibraltar, Israel, New Zealand, Portugal, Tristan da Cunha, St Helena, Singapore, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

Malta, and the Balearic Islands of Spain, had hoped to achieve green list status but were disappointed.

The only traditional summer-sun destinations on the green list are Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel.