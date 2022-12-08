These were the most googled holiday destinations in 2022

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Google has revealed the top searched travel destinations in 2022, with its annual Year In Search list spanning across both flight booking and holiday hotspots.

The list features the top people, places and things users looked up on Google across all 12 months of the year, and includes entertainment, news, celebrities and sporting events too.

A total of 20 destinations were unveiled in the search engine’s year-end travel round-up, split into searches for “flights to” and “holidays in”.

The southern Spanish culture capital of Seville topped the list of “flights to” searches; meanwhile British favourite Turkey topped the list for searches for “holidays to”.

Milan and Nice were the second and third most searched by those hunting for flights, with Cornwall and Benidorm were second and third most searched for holidays.

Paris came in fourth in the flight searches list, with rising-star city breaks Porto and Krakow also making the top 10 for flight searches.

On the holiday-planning front, Italy, Dubai, Spain and Greece were all unsurprising top-10 searches; while Croatia was ninth most searched and England and Scotland both snuck into the top 10 at slots eight and ten.

Seville is a dream city break for culture and architecture fans, home to the Moorish-style Alcazar palace as well as charming hole-in-the-wall tapas and churro spots. Read our city guide here.

Those searching for Turkey holidays may be looking for foodie city breaks in Istanbul, active springtime trips such as walking trails along the south coast or visiting ancient ruins, or the classic summer beach holiday.

It’s also known for being great value, with the Post Office naming Turkey and Bulgaria joint top for good value holidays in 2022’s Holiday Money Report.

Google’s top searched travel destinations in 2022

Flights to

Seville Milan Nice Paris Crete Amsterdam Porto Isle of Man Krakow Athens

Holidays in