Welcome to an exclusive Ask Me Anything session with me, Simon Calder, travel correspondent at The Independent.

Keep scrolling for more.

Thousands of passengers are facing severe disruption after a massive fire ripped through an electricity substation near Heathrow airport, causing widespread power outages and flight cancellations.

With up to 300,000 travellers expected to pass through Europe’s busiest airport today, the unexpected outage has led to chaos, affecting 1,351 flights. Passengers have been asked not to travel to Heathrow “under any circumstances,” while British Airways has suspended operations “until further notice.”

The cause of the fire remains unknown, though authorities have stated there is no indication of foul play. Energy minister Ed Miliband has described the incident as “unprecedented” and has called for an investigation into its causes and potential lessons for the future.

With Heathrow set to remain closed until at least midnight on 21 March, many travellers are left wondering about their rights, alternative travel options, and what to expect in the coming days. Airlines are rerouting flights, and some passengers have already found themselves diverted to unexpected destinations, such as Shannon, Ireland.

So, if your flight has been affected, what are your options? What compensation are airlines required to provide? And what should travellers planning to fly in the coming days do?

I’ll be answering all your questions about the Heathrow chaos, passenger rights, and travel alternatives.

If you have a travel question, submit it now or join me live for our “Ask Me Anything” Q&A on Friday 21 March at 7pm GMT.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article.