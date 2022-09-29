Jump to content

You can now book the Hocus Pocus cottage on Airbnb

No detail has been spared to ‘resurrect’ the house lived in by the fictional coven of witchy sisters

Lamiat Sabin
Thursday 29 September 2022 16:26
<p>The house has been made to look almost exactly like the one in the film </p>

The house has been made to look almost exactly like the one in the film

(Helynn Ospina/Airbnb)

The creaky cottage from the cult classic film Hocus Pocus has been brought to life for two guests to stay in for one night ahead of Halloween.

The house fit for a coven of crafty witches stands in a forest in Salem, a city in Massachusetts where the Salem Witch Trials took place in 1692 and where many outdoor scenes of the movie were filmed.

The exterior of the three-storey house has been made to look much like the one inhabited by the Sanderson Sisters – the witchy siblings “resurrected” by a spell in the 1993 film – complete with the creeping ivy and a wooden waterwheel.

A witch’s cauldron takes centre stage in the living room

(Helynn Ospina/Airbnb)

Inside, no detail has been spared, with cobwebbed dark wood furniture, a cauldron hanging over dry-ice green “flames”, a spellbook, bottles of potions, and rustic candelabras.

Accommodation booking platform Airbnb has made the house available for two people to stay in in celebration of the film’s sequel. While in the house, guests will have a special early screening of the film before its release on Disney+.

Hocus Pocus 2 will be available on the streaming service from 30 September. It stars the original actors who played the Sanderson Sisters – Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

The ‘spellbook’ stands in front of a sideboard filled with bottles of potions

(Helynn Ospina/Airbnb)

Najimy, who plays Mary Sanderson, said staying at the house for the night would be an experience that would be “remembered for years to come”.

The property will be available for one night for one person and their plus one for a fee of $31.

People wanting to stay at the property on 20 October can make a booking request through Airbnb on 12 October (from 6pm GMT/1pm ET).

Airbnb often lists unusual, and sometimes downright bizarre, properties to stay in.

A mansion in Staten Island, New York, that was used for exterior shots in the classic gangster film The Godfather was listed for a month-long booking for $50 a night.

Meanwhile, a family of four recently went viral on social media in documenting how they found out that they had mistakenly booked a 114-square foot “doll’s house” to stay in in the state of New York.

