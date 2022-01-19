Central Florida check-in: from city centre to canvas

Orlando has hundreds of accommodation options, but these are some of my favourites.

For easy access to the theme parks and International Drive, one of Orlando’s newest properties – Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn & Suites – is well located and attractively priced.

If you prefer to be based in downtown Orlando, top choice is the Grand Bohemian. The location is excellent; there’s a strong art theme running through it; and, uniquely, the piano lounge featuring a Bösendorfer piano partly gilded with 23-carat gold and boasting an extended keyboard. The outdoor pool on the sixth floor is an added treat.

Just a block away in downtown is high-rise heaven, in the shape of the AC Hotel. How high? Well, the lobby is on the 18th floor and the guest rooms go even higher. The outdoor bar is ideal for a sundowner. For the best deals, either book direct or organise a package with flights and accommodation combined.

Outside the city, you’re equally spoilt for choice. In Titusville on the Space Coast, I love Casa Coquina, a friendly B&B with imaginative decor, a veritable sculpture garden and a deck for great views of rocket launches.

South from here at Cocoa Beach, there’s strong competition between chain hotels with shoreline locations – such as the Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and DoubleTree by Hilton.

Florida is America’s original cowboy country, and you can experience the wilderness with an overnight stay at Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo.

You can check into a teepee for the night, and discover your inner cowboy or cowgirl.

Camping is rarely so glamorous, and as part of the deal you get your breakfast delivered to your tent in the morning.

