Travel from Great Britain to Ireland has finally opened up, with vaccinated Britons able to visit with zero quarantine or testing restrictions.

“If you have valid proof of vaccination, no travel-related testing or quarantine will be necessary,” the government says.

The new rules came into effect on 19 July.

Ireland is part of the Common Travel Area (CTA), along with the four nations of the UK, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands. Travel from the CTA to the UK has never required testing or quarantine.

It means that Ireland has become the only hassle-free overseas destination for vaccinated travellers from Great Britain.

But what about the rules once you’re there? Do you need a vaccine passport to access certain venues? Here’s what you need to know.

Do I need a vaccine passport?

To enter Ireland without having to test or quarantine, travellers from England, Scotland and Wales must show proof of full vaccination via the NHS Covid Pass app or an NHS letter. Vaccine appointment cards won’t be accepted as proof.

Once in Ireland, proof of full vaccination may also be needed to participate in certain activities.

Legislation to allow fully vaccinated people to eat and drink in indoor venues recently passed all stages of the Oireachtas (Irish parliament).

Currently only outdoor hospitality venues are open, but the reopening of indoor hospitality settings, such as bars, pubs, restaurants and cafes, is planned for 26 July.

Customers who can prove they’re double-jabbed or have already been infected with and recovered from Covid-19 will be allowed inside these venues.

Ireland residents can show either paper documentation or their EU digital Covid certificate as proof in order to access indoor hospitality settings. It is as yet unclear how visiting Britons can show proof, though it is likely that the same certification used to enter Ireland would be accepted: the NHS app or official letter.

Irish Tourism Minister Catherine Martin has previously indicated that official UK proof of vaccination will be acceptable for indoor hospitality purposes – preferably alongside other proof of identity, such as a driving licence.

Do I need to wear a mask?

The Irish government recommends that face coverings are worn in crowded workplaces, places of worship and in busy or crowded outdoor spaces where there is “significant congregation”.

What other restrictions are in place?

The rules on social gatherings are determined by vaccination status.

If you or any of the people you live with aren't fully vaccinated, you can have visitors from one other household where everyone is not fully vaccinated.

There is no limit on the number of people who can gather together indoors if they are all fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 in the last nine months.

If you are fully vaccinated, you can meet indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household, as long as they are not at risk of severe illness and no more than three households are present.

What about if I’m unvaccinated?

Passengers without proof of full vaccination will still require evidence of a pre-departure negative PCR test result within 72 hours prior to arrival in Ireland, and will have to quarantine at home for 14 days. This can be reduced to a minimum of five days with a negative PCR test which will be provided by the Health Service Executive in Ireland from day five after arrival.

Children under the age of 12 will not need to take a PCR test prior to travelling to Ireland or to undergo self-quarantine. Children aged 12-17 will be required to have a negative PCR test, taken within 72 hours prior to arrival, unless they have valid proof of vaccination or recovery.

Children of any age, travelling with accompanying vaccinated or recovered adults, will not be required to self-quarantine post arrival. However, where one accompanying adult needs to self-quarantine, then all children must also self-quarantine.

Unvaccinated adults won’t be allowed into indoor hospitality settings, though they will be able to eat and drink outside.