Tickets to LaplandUK, a woodland festive experience due to place outside Ascot in Berkshire in the run-up to Christmas, will go on sale at noon on 18 March, the organisers have announced.

The immersive event will be taking place at Whitmoor Forest on the Crown Estate over six weeks from 9 November to 24 December, with tickets granting timed entry for four-and-a-half-hour slots.

Families will have the chance to watch performances and take part in activities including toy making, gingerbread decorating and ice-skating. Children will also meet Father Christmas and be given a toy to take home.

Those hoping to buy tickets, which cost between £60 and £190 per person, will be able to enter a virtual waiting room on LaplandUK’s ticketing platform from 10am on 18 March. At noon, those in the waiting room will be randomly assigned a place in the queue. Once you reach position one, you will have 25 minutes to complete a booking.

As well as email confirmation, the organisers will send out “personalised freezable invitations” for children, with parents and carers encouraged to put them in the freezer so as to be able to begin the magical experience at home.

LaplandUK was set up in 2007 by husband-and-wife team Mike and Alison Battle, a former stock trader and primary school teacher respectively, who quit their day jobs to create an immersive theatrical experience based on their own adaptation of the Father Christmas story.

The attraction has since welcomed over 1 million families, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; and the Beckhams.

Last year over 200,000 joined the virtual waiting room, with tickets selling out in hours. Visitors came to LaplandUK 2023 from 55 countries.

The real Lapland is a Finland’s most northerly region, home to the Indigenous Sámi people. It’s an outdoor adventure destination all year round, with the winter sport season (skiing, snowboarding and sledding) running into May (and sometimes June), and hiking, cycling and sauna bathing taking place in summer. You can meet Father Christmas at Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi, the capital of Lapland, all year round too.