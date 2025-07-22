Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Las Vegas has suffered a drop in visitor numbers recently, with "ridiculous prices" to blame.

But there's more than one reason to go against the grain and book a vacation there.

For one, we revealed insider tips for enjoying Sin City on a budget, from the best-value hotels to book to a pro tip for getting a discount after you've checked in.

Secondly, it's just been crowned the global nightlife capital.

It tops Time Out's 20-strong ranking of the best cities in the world for nightlife for 2025.

open image in gallery Vegas has a slew of tiki bars and dozens of speakeasies, says Time Out ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The list was compiled by a survey of 18,500 people around the world, who were asked about nightlife and going out in their city.

Each city was ranked according to how locals rated the quality and affordability of the nightlife scene, from clubbing to entertainment, coupled with the thoughts of Time Out city editors, and arts and culture writers.

Las Vegas is lauded by Time Out for its DJ-oriented raves and hidden speakeasies.

Las Vegas expert Ryan Slattery says: "Nightlife in Las Vegas famously centres around top DJs spinning EDM or hip hop in enormous resort nightclubs.

"But in recent years, there's been a shift to a more low-key nightlife venue: the cocktail bar."

He continues: "Many of these cocktail lounges – Stray Pirate, Doberman and Nocturno, to name a few – can be found in the city's thriving Arts District, a walkable downtown neighborhood of vintage shops, breweries and restaurants.

open image in gallery Second place in the ranking goes to Madrid, 'home to an incredibly diverse nightlife scene'. Pictured is the Matadero Madrid cultural center ( Matadero Madrid )

"Vegas also has a slew of tiki bars and dozens of speakeasies; spots hidden inside a working barbershop, behind a bookcase of a Mamak stall at Resorts World or in the basement of the Mob Museum. There's even one called The Lock that you crawl into through a safe door."

Second place in the ranking goes to Madrid, "home to an incredibly diverse nightlife scene with outstanding bars and clubs".

In third place is Paris, which Time Out acknowledges is expensive, but declares that going out there is "worth every penny".

The guide adds: "Parisian nightlife is going through a new golden age right now with Queer collectives like La Créole, Divin0 and Le Bunker lighting up the city with joyous, inclusive and intersectional parties where dancehall, perreo and afrobeats ring out, proving that techno no longer has a monopoly on the dancefloor."

World's Best Cities for Nightlife in 2025