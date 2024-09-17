Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Controversial plans to build a “mega-resort” on the banks of Scotland’s Loch Lomond have been rejected by the national park authority, prompting celebrations from campaigners.

Theme park operator Flamingo Land first announced its bid for a £40m development in 2018, which included two hotels, a restaurant, more than 100 lodges, a waterpark and monorail.

But the proposal sparked widespread opposition, both locally and nationally, with more than 174,000 signing a petition objecting to the plans.

Representatives of the theme park and supporters of the development argued it would bring significant economic investment to the area and generate up to 200 jobs.

But on Monday evening (16 September), Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park authority board unanimously voted against the development, ruling that it did not comply with environmental and nature conservation policies.

Concerns were raised about flood risks, the loss of areas of ancient woodland, increased traffic, detrimental impact on local businesses and conflict with the national park’s conservation aims.

More than 100 people attended the hearing on Monday evening at Lomond Parish Church in Balloch to hear the decision.

Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer, who led the campaign against the resort, called the result “a huge victory”.

He said: “This has been one of those classic David and Goliath battles from the start, with the small community of Balloch up against this very well-funded developer who stretched out the process for a decade.

“The single biggest issue people had was the sheer scale of the development. Local residents are already struggling with visitor numbers and there was acute concern from local independent businesses that they would be displaced.”

He added: “After this defeat, I’m calling on Flamingo Land to drop their plans for good and end this decade-long saga.

Local council representatives told the meeting they were “fatigued” by the long-running debate over the project, which was first proposed in 2018.

Stuart Pearce, director of place for the Loch Lomond park authority, said it created “unacceptable risk” of flooding of the River Leven.

Flamingo Land representative Fiona Robertson insisted it would have created a “significant” amount of economic growth and jobs, however.

The family-owned company set up the original Flamingo Land in North Yorkshire in 1959, with the motto: “Wild Animals, Wilder Rides.”

Elsewhere, interim moderator at Lomond Parish Church of Scotland, Reverend Ian Miller, said that “if there is any increase in employment, I've got to vote for it for their sake”.

Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park attracts more than four million visitors per year.

While the picturesque lochs, forests and mountains that are integral to Scottish identity attract visitors from around the globe, the park’s communities face the risk of a declining and ageing population and the loss of some local services.