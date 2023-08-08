The birth of a red panda cub at Flamingo Land has been hailed as “hugely important” for the conservation of the threatened species.

Parents Bai Jiao and Tai Jang welcomed their baby on 30 June according to a post from the North Yorkshire zoo sharing the news.

The cub is not expected to leave its nesting box for the first few months.

“We are proud to continue contributing to the conservation of red pandas in the world as they are listed as endangered animals, so every birth of a red panda is hugely important,” Flamingo Land wrote, sharing the footage.