Tube strike set to go ahead as RMT rejects pay offer

This month’s proposed Tube strike looks set to go ahead, following the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) Union’s rejection of a 5 per cent pay rise deal.

The strike, which is expected to shut down the entire Transport for London (TfL) train network, has been scheduled for Friday 19 August.

Around 10,000 Tube workers are expected to walk out on the busy August Friday, along with around 400 Overground workers employed by Arriva Rail London, also striking over pay.

It falls between two existing nationwide strike dates, 18 and 20 August, where RMT members - transport workers for Network Rail and 14 separate train operators - will walk out for 24 hours on each day.

In a statement, the union says it has not received an assurance from TfL that there will be no reduction in jobs, no detrimental changes to employee pensions, and no detrimental changes to working conditions.

The statement adds that TfL has “refused to share details of a draft government proposal they received regarding funding of the transport system in the capital” and “consistently refused to engage in discussions around safeguarding jobs, pensions and conditions”.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This strike action by our members on LU and the Overground is yet another demonstration of how transport workers refuse to accept a raw deal.

“TfL have had ample opportunity to be transparent about the funding they will receive and to give tube workers the assurances they need.

“Yet they have totally failed to give those guarantees.

“And Arriva Rail London, a company swimming in money, refuses to give our members a pay rise that will deal with the escalating cost of living crisis.

“There will be significant disruption on the 19th August but TfL and Arriva Rail London bear responsibility for this break down in industrial relations.”

Union bosses have been warning of a “summer of discontent” since spring, as transport workers react over pandemic pay cuts or a lack of pay rises in the face of the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The Independent has approached TfL for comment.