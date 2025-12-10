Travel chaos as lorries overturn during Storm Bram

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

High winds from Storm Bram have continued to cause widespread travel disruption across Scotland, with several lorries being blown onto their sides on a major motorway.

Lanes of the M74 were temporarily closed on Wednesday morning after a number of HGVs overturned due to powerful gusts between junctions 11 and 13, near Abington.

The motorway was reopened shortly before 9am, with police confirming that no injuries had been reported in the incident.

Police Scotland stated: "No-one was injured and all road users are thanked for their patience."

Yellow weather warnings for wind remain in place across Scotland until Wednesday evening. Strong south-westerly winds, with gusts reaching up to 65mph in exposed coastal areas and hills, are expected to persist throughout the day before easing later.

Traffic Scotland said the adverse conditions are expected to continue on Wednesday, urging drivers to check the latest advice.

Network Rail Scotland said routes closed by Storm Bram including Fort William to Mallaig, while Dingwall to Kyle of Lochalsh needed to be inspected at first light for damage and debris before reopening, and delays were expected on Glasgow Central to Neilston services.

open image in gallery A lorry overturned on the M74 following high winds caused by Storm Bram ( Patismaximus/X )

However, the vast majority of rail services are running as normal.

All Caledonian MacBrayne sailings in the Western Isles are affected, with some routes cancelled for the day. Ferries linking Oban with Barra, Islay and South Uist will all stay in port.

Northlink ferries between Scrabster and Stromness in Orkney are being rescheduled on Wednesday morning and cancelled during the afternoon, when winds will be at their highest.

The overnight sailing from Aberdeen to Lerwick in Shetland tonight could be two hours late.

The Met Office said: “Strong south-westerly winds, associated with Storm Bram, will continue through Wednesday with some strong gusts possible at times, especially near heavy showers.

“Peak gusts of 45-55mph are likely fairly widely, and perhaps up to 65mph along more exposed coasts and hills.

open image in gallery Map of Scotland showing the areas issued weather warnings ( Met Office )

“Winds will gradually ease in all areas through Wednesday evening.”

The first three British Airways flights from Edinburgh to London City airport are all cancelled, which appears to be a hangover from Tuesday’s disruption.

On Tuesday, Aer Lingus and its sister airline, British Airways, cancelled dozens of flights, with some aircraft diverting or returning to their starting points because of the high winds.