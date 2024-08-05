Jump to content

Malaysia issues warning to citizens living in or visiting UK over far-right protests

The south-east Asian country’s ministry of foreign affairs published an alert on Sunday

Neil Lancefield
Monday 05 August 2024 11:52
Mobs have set fire to hotels housing asylum seekers in Rotherham and Tamworth
Mobs have set fire to hotels housing asylum seekers in Rotherham and Tamworth (PA Wire)

Malaysia is believed to have become the first country to issue a safety warning to its citizens in the UK due to anti-immigration protests and riots.

The southeast Asian country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs published an alert on Sunday advising Malaysians living in or visiting the UK to “stay away” from protest areas and “remain vigilant”.

It also “strongly encouraged” people to register with the High Commission of Malaysia in London to “receive timely information and assistance”.

Violence has broken out in several towns and cities in England and Northern Ireland following the killing of three young girls at a dance class in Southport last week (29 July).

Kuala Lumpur said it was “closely monitoring the series of protests currently taking place in several areas”.

At least 147 people have been arrested so far after the far-right riots rocked major cities across the country over the weekend, including Manchester, Liverpool, Hull and Stoke, leaving destruction in their wake.

Downing Street has confirmed there is going to be an emergency Cobra meeting on Monday as the violence enters its sixth day.

Sir Keir Starmer has told far-right thugs they “will regret” their actions, as mobs set fire to hotels housing asylum seekers in Rotherham and Tamworth.

“Malaysians residing in or travelling to the United Kingdom are urged to stay away from protest areas, remain vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance provided by local authorities,” the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in the statement.

Many countries around the world, including the US, Germany and Denmark, issued travel advice to their citizens following riots in England in the summer of 2011.

Parliament was recalled during the 2011 riots, and some MPs are now demanding the same to deal with ongoing unrest.

Former home secretary Dame Priti Patel said: “We now need to, in my view, as politicians, get some kind of grip on this, which is why I am calling for the recall of Parliament right now so that we can actually discuss these issues.”

