Man ‘upset’ over Denver flight goes on carjacking spree

A man who was left “upset” after he could not book his desired flight caused disruption at a US airport before going on a carjacking spree.

John Joseph Thomas Green, 20, was told at Salt Lake City International Airport that he would not be able to purchase a same-day ticket to Denver, Colorado, on 4 November 2022, Fox News reported.

He quickly became upset, and began to cause disruption at the airport, before exiting and approaching an SUV in the pick-up area outside.

Salt Lake City Police Department, who arrived at the scene at around 5am, said Green then forced the driver out of the SUV and rode off in the vehicle.

Green then crashed the car, colliding with another silver car, before performing a U-turn and crashing into yet another car - a white BMW SUV. Police say he proceeded to try and forcibly remove a woman from the driver’s seat in this car, but she fought back.

He then allegedly carjacked a Dodge Durango, crashing into a number of other vehicles on the motorway. Police chased Green, who threw rocks at passing cars. He was eventually arrested when police located him trying to hijack a Toyota Tacoma along the I-80.

Green was taken to hospital before being released, and the investigation is ongoing, police say. Police confirmed he will be booked into the Summit County Jail on multiple felony charges.

A police statement said: “The Salt Lake City Police Department would like to thank the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, South Salt Lake Police Department and the United States Attorney’s Office for their assistance with this case.”