You can now stay at Mariah Carey’s luxury LA holiday rental for £5

You can now stay at Mariah Carey’s luxury LA holiday rental for the bargain price of just £5.
The pop icon has spent the past three months residing at an eight-bedroom Beverly Hills estate with her family and pet dogs.
In true LA style, the rental boasts a swimming pool, sauna, 10 bathrooms and a private terrace.
“Sometimes a week or two isn’t enough to get away. That’s why I was thrilled to stay for a few months in a gorgeous Beverly Hills estate, which I found on Booking.com,” Ms Carey said.
She is now vacating this opulent LA abode just in time for fans to enjoy the ultimate short break.
Mariah’s Beverly Hills Escape is a two-night Booking.com package comprising a selection of superstar-themed travel treats.
As well as taking over the entire property for a two-night stay, guests will be granted reservations at Ms Carey’s personal favourite local restaurants, including Nobu Malibu, The Terrace, Dan Tana’s and Craig’s.
During the trip, there’ll be a private consultation with a fashion stylist incorporating beauty and self-care tips from the singer and songwriter.
The lucky travellers will also be offered a guided tour of Ms Carey’s top local spots, such as Runyon Canyon and Will Rogers State Beach, as well as cultural attractions The Getty, The Hammer and The Skirball.
“My family and I enjoyed all the luxuries this beautiful home has to offer and now, one of my Lambs has the opportunity to experience LA in true Mimi fashion by staying in the same home and visiting all my favourite places in the area!”, Ms Carey said.
But, it’s a case of first come, first served, because the deluxe house is available for a single stay only.
Booking opens at 5pm on Wednesday 21 June on Booking.com, for a two-night stay from 24-26 June costing $6.21 (£4.92).
