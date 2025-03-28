Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thailand and Myanmar have declared a state of emergency after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar today (28 March), sending tremors as far as Thailand’s capital Bangkok.

At least 152 people have died as a result of the catastrophic earthquake. Approximately 144 were killed in Myanmar, its ruling military junta said, with over 700 also injured. A Thai government official said at least eight people have also been found dead in its capital.

Buildings have been damaged or destroyed amid the giant jolt. One incident saw the collapse of a high-rise building under construction near Bangkok’s Chatuchak Market, where five people were killed and at least 117 people are still missing, the Thai defence minister said.

Elsewhere, witnesses in Bangkok said people ran out onto the streets amid the earthquake, many of them hotel guests in bathrobes and swimming costumes as water poured from an elevated pool at a luxury hotel. Residents in Chiang Mai also reported hearing the quake.

The Thai Department of Disaster Prevention said the quake was felt in almost all parts of the country.

Cities like Bangkok and Chiang Mai attract huge numbers of tourists every year to its breathtaking landscapes, cultural landmarks and luxury hotels, while its coast and islands are often touted as home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

Here is what to know about the recent earthquake, its impacts and the latest travel advice.

Where has the earthquake hit in Thailand?

open image in gallery The powerful earthquake struck about 17.2km from Myanmar's second-largest city of Mandala ( The Independent/ Datawrapper )

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10km, about 17.2km from Myanmar's second-largest city of Mandalay, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The midday temblor was followed by a strong 6.4 magnitude aftershock, and people in Bangkok evacuated from their buildings were cautioned to stay outside in case there were more.

open image in gallery Impacted area of the massive 7.7 earthquake ( USGS )

Multiple buildings have been destroyed and damaged palaces in popular tourist areas of Myanmar, while posts from Mandalay showed collapsed buildings and debris on the streets.

Over in Bangkok, the earthquake brought down a skyscraper under construction, killing at least two workers, the local police said. A rescue operation is currently underway to save dozens of workers trapped in the debris.

Will my flight be cancelled?

Thailand’s major airports are operational, inbound and outbound flights have largely not been disrupted.

Thailand’s airport group, Airports of Thailand (AOT) said on Friday, 28 March: “AOT has completed inspections of 6 airports, confirming that the structural integrity of their buildings and aviation infrastructure meets safety standards.

“All airports have resumed normal operations as of 2.30pm.”

The six airports include Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang Airport, Chiang Mai Airport, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport, Phuket Airport and Hat Yai Airport.

Flight tracking data from FlightRadar shows the majority of flights arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok’s main airport, on time, with a handful of delays, and very few cancellations and diversions.

open image in gallery Vehicles are stuck in heavy traffic after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said. ( REUTERS )

As for departures, the majority of flights have departed, albeit with some delays of over a couple of hours.

Suvarnabhumi Airport said that due to the earthquake, passengers are advised to check traffic conditions in advance and allow extra time to travel to avoid missing flights.

The airport recommends arriving at least three hours before departure for an international flight, and at least two hours before a domestic flight.

Over in Myanmar, the UK’s Foreign Office said: “Mandalay airport is reportedly closed”. Social media footage showed passengers at Mandalay Airport crouching down and taking cover on the tarmac as the earthquake struck.

Is other transport affected?

Bangkok rail links suspended after earthquakeCity transport in Bangkok has been suspended on two subway lines and on the BTS Skytrain to and from the main international airport.

Worapa Angkhisirisap, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand in London said: “MRT Blue and Purple Lines are temporarily suspended.

“BTS Skytrain is also temporarily suspended due to emergency protocols.”

In addition, the rail link to the northern suburb of Rangsit “may face delays due to structural inspections on elevated tracks”.

But, she said, both Bangkok’s airports are operating normally, with no disruption to flights.

What is the UK government travel advice?

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advice for Thailand after the earthquake.

The FCDO said that there has been a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, with strong tremors reported across Thailand and some damage reported to buildings in Bangkok.

“There may be after-shocks. If you’re in the area or planning to travel there, follow the advice of the local authorities or your tour operator and monitor local media,” its advice states.

open image in gallery People who evacuated from buildings following earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

It has also directed travellers to the US Federal Emergency Management Agency, which has advice about what to do before, during and after an earthquake.

If you’re in Thailand and need urgent help, call the British Embassy in Bangkok on +66 23058333 or contact the following emergency hotlines provided by the local authorities:

General Emergency: 191

Tourist Police Hotline: 1155

Fire and Rescue Department: 199

The FCDO has also issued new advice for travellers in Myanmar, stating that the epicentre is in Sagaing region near Mandalay City, but other areas may be affected.

“Mandalay airport is reportedly closed. There may be several strong after-shocks.

“If you’re in the area or planning to travel there, follow the advice of the local authorities and monitor local media.”

Can I cancel my holiday or flight and get a refund?

As the Foreign Office has not warned against non-essential travel due to the protests, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

open image in gallery Rooftop pool spills over side of skyscraper as Bangkok hit by earthquake tremors ( AP )

Simon Calder, travel correspondent for The Independent, said: “If the Foreign Office imposes a warning against travel, it requires tour operators – Tui, Jet2, easyJet Holidays, etc – immediately to bring back holidaymakers. That is why a 'no-go' decision is very rarely made.”

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim travel insurance due to safety concerns unless the Foreign Office advice changes.

In terms of travel insurance, some policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurer to see where you stand.

