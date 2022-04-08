On these mystery trips, you only know one detail - the country you’re going to

A Norwegian tour operator has started offering mystery trips, where travellers set off with no idea about their itinerary until they get there.

It follows a gradual rise in companies offering to send holidaymakers to a surprise destination - Wix Squared launched package trips to mystery locations in 2018, while Make My Day launched mystery city tours in 2019.

Meanwhile in Australia, Qantas launched mystery flights to Aussie destinations last year.

Now Scandi specialist Up Norway is offering surprise adventures - although it’s no surprise what the destination will be.

Prior to a mystery trip, one of the tour operator’s destination specialists contacts guests with a digital questionnaire to find out what they are interested in and make sure the tour is tailored to their tastes.

Past trips have included staying in treetop cabins in Finnskogen Forest, cruising through the Hjørundfjord, whale watching and skiing the Sunnmore Alps.

Norway’s native Sami culture is also incorporated into many journeys, such as hiking and packrafting from the town of Kautokeino and finding out about native traditions and Sami mysticism.

The Canvas Hotel near Treungen, southern Norway is one of Up Norway’s accommodation options (Colin Eick)

The company takes care of all the details of the trip, letting guests arrive at each stop to be surprised and delighted - and also offers a 24-hour digital chat service for any questions along the way.

Up Norway describes its style as “sustainable luxury” and it actively seeks to send visitors off the beaten track and support local and independent accommodation and tour providers.

“After varying levels of lockdown over the past two years, a surprise vacation experience is an increasing trend,” says a statement from the brand.

“Curated accommodations include not only boutique hotels but also stilted log cabins, lakeside yurts, tent igloos, and renovated lighthouses: cosy places where you’re hosted by the owners and introduced to the local culture and traditions.

“Up Norway’s partners are native Norwegians who take pride in serving local cuisine and show off their vibrant culture to Up Norway travelers.”

The tours start at £1,760 for a five-night mystery experience, including accommodation, flights and activities.