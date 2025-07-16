Is it safe to travel to New York after city hit by flash flooding?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Following severe flash flooding on the East Coast, transport infrastructure in New York has been hit with travel disruption.

New York City and New Jersey declared a state of emergency after heavy rainfall soaked the Northeast coast, grounding flights and flooding the subway system on Monday night (14 July).

Footage taken from onboard a subway carriage showed torrents of water rushing into the platform at 28th Street Station as New York swam in floodwater amid heavy rainfall.

Two women died in Plainfield, New Jersey, on Monday after being swept off the road by flash flooding and becoming trapped in their car.

New York is a popular city break destination for UK tourists, and travellers with trips booked may be questioning the safety of their holidays.

Here’s the latest travel advice for New York, plus all the key questions and answers.

Where in New York has flooded?

A flood warning was in effect for all five boroughs of New York City and New Jersey as New Yorkers filmed subway stations filling up with water on Monday.

By Tuesday morning, the subway system was fully operational for commuters; however, some roads remained closed across both states.

What is government advice on travelling to New York?

The Foreign Office (FCDO) has not issued specific travel advice regarding the recent floods in New York as of Wednesday afternoon.

General flooding travel advice from the FCDO states: “Floods can be caused by heavy rainfall or as the result of a tropical cyclone or tsunami. Heavy rainfall and flooding can cause devastation and loss of life. It can also severely impact transport infrastructure.”

What do US officials say?

On Monday, a flash flood warning was issued for all five boroughs of New York City, and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency due to flash flooding and “high levels of rainfall” in parts of the state.

New York City 311, a non-emergency government service, said in a post on X: “Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain. Flash flooding is already happening or expected to begin shortly.

“Flooding can be deadly and often strikes with little or no warning. Streets, basements, and below-grade spaces can fill with water in minutes.”

It advised those who live in basement apartments or low-lying areas to “be ready to move to higher ground”.

“Keep your Go Bag near the door and clear exit paths. Avoid flooded areas. Never walk or drive into water. Turn around, don’t drown,” added New York City 311 on Tuesday (15 July).

As of Wednesday, the National Weather Service for New York said the worst of the rainfall has passed, but issued a heat advisory for the area.

It said on X: “Expected hot & humid conditions have led to a Heat Advisory across most of the area today. Highs will be in the mid 80s to low 90s. With high humidity, heat indices will range from 95 to 102.”

Are flights still going to New York?

Following grounded flights on Monday, airlines departing and arriving at East Coast airports appear to be operating as scheduled.

At least six major aviation hubs – including JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark – grounded flights, causing significant delays and travel disruption on Monday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Philadelphia International, Baltimore-Washington International Airport, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport also paused some operations during the severe weather conditions.

What if I have booked a package holiday to New York?

As the Foreign Office has not warned against non-essential travel to New York, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you wish to cancel, and you will not be able to claim travel insurance due to safety concerns unless the FCDO advice changes.

Some travel insurance policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Speak to your insurer to see where you stand.

