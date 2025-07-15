Dramatic flash flood hits NYC subway station as commuters watch in horror

Watch as a subway station in New York City becomes submerged by floodwater amid heavy rainfall.

Footage taken by an eyewitness onboard a carriage on Monday (14 July) shows torrents of water rushing into the platform at 28th Street Station as horrified onlookers watched on.

A later clip shows the water entering a subway carriage, as passengers pull their legs up off the floor.

A flash flood warning was issued for all five boroughs of New York City, and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency due to flash flooding and “high levels of rainfall” in parts of the state.