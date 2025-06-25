Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A frequent flyer recently fell out with cabin crew aboard an American Airlines flight after he moved a bag from above his seat to make room for his, not realizing that it belonged to a flight attendant.

The crew was accused of overreacting by removing him from the flight, but the passenger did break an overhead bin rule, as we reveal here.

We asked travel experts, including etiquette gurus and a serving flight attendant, to reveal the protocol for using cabin stowage bins, and they highlighted some dos and don'ts that many passengers seem unaware of.

The overhead bin isn't your personal closet

Most passengers assume that the stowage compartment above their seat is their personal storage space.

It's not.

open image in gallery 'Expecting and then demanding bin space above your seat makes you look entitled and difficult,' says flight attendant Jay Robert ( Getty Images )

Jay Robert — who has worked as senior cabin crew for Emirates and who runs the popular Fly Guy's Cabin Crew Lounge network — tells The Independent: "One of the biggest misconceptions about plane travel that leads to some adult passengers looking like toddlers fighting over toys, is the belief that your ticket comes with a bin space directly over your seat.

"In reality, your ticket, even if it includes a carry-on bag, does not guarantee that your bag will even make it into the cabin. It's the first to board, first gets the space.

"The bottom line is, modern jets simply do not have enough bin space to accommodate a roll-aboard for every passenger.

"If you want to increase your chances of stowing your bag overhead, ideally above your seat, book a ticket that gives you a higher boarding priority.

"If you're in Zone 4 or above on a full flight, chances are high you'll have to check your bag at the aircraft door. A good way to judge? Just look at the boarding line. If you see everyone ahead of you rolling a carry-on, be ready to gate-check. When I'm in this situation, I prep my bag before boarding. I take out important documents, electronics, keys, and meds so it's ready to go in the hold if needed.

"Coming onto a flight, especially toward the end of boarding, expecting and then demanding bin space above your seat doesn't just make you look entitled and difficult. It also makes it less likely that the crew will go out of their way to help you."

Do not move someone's bag without asking

Moving someone else's bag without asking is considered "baggage handling and it is not good manners, according to etiquette expert Lisa Mirza Grotts, author of A Traveler's Passport to Etiquette in a Post-Pandemic World.

Sandra Zo Awodele, a travel consultant at Coitraveler, agrees, pointing out that this rule "should be unspoken."

She adds: "The general rule is to avoid touching someone's personal belongings."

How about shifting a bag to fit? That's ok, says etiquette expert Nick Leighton, co-host of Were You Raised By Wolves?.

"But if a bag needs to be removed from a bin, best to let the crew handle that," he stresses.

Avoid putting small items in the overhead bin

Jay points out that putting small items in the overhead bin makes it more likely that passengers will have large items placed in the hold.

He explains: "Take the Airbus A320, one of the most common aircraft you'll fly on. It typically holds between 170 and 180 passengers, but it can only fit about 90 carry-on bags in the bins.

"That number drops even more when passengers ignore crew instructions and stuff small bags or jackets [in the bins] instead of placing them under the seat."

Place bags in bins with wheels or handles facing out

open image in gallery Place bags in overhead bins with the wheels or handles facing out, says travel consultant Sandra Zo Awodele ( Getty Images )

Sandra explains that placing roller bags in stowage bins with either the wheels or the handles facing outward, "will save room in the overhead compartment and make more room for the next traveler to share the space".

Don’t swing your bag down before the seatbelt sign is off

The end of a plane journey can become a maelstrom as passengers rush to retrieve their bags.

Sandra advises: "Wait until the seatbelt sign is off, and don't swing your bag down aggressively.

"People have gotten injured by careless travelers rushing to deplane and grabbing their luggage too quickly from the overhead compartment.

"Wait for a flight attendant to give the go-ahead and then move your bags when it's your turn."