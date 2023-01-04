Travellers in Peru warned to take ‘particular care’ amid political protests

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK Foreign Office has issued updated advice for travellers in Peru, amid the worsening of ongoing political protests in the country.

Further anti-government protests are expected to start today, Wednesday 4 January, in Cusco, Peru.

This Southern Peruvian area leads to popular tourist spots the Inca Trail and Machu Picchu. Train services to these ancient sites have once again been suspended following the rail link’s temporary closure during last year’s protests.

In December, the political situation left tourists visiting these places stranded after Peru was announced to be in a state of emergency.

Political tensions have been running high since a government change on 7 December, when Vice President Dina Boluarte was appointed as the 64th president to take office, replacing the ousted and impeached former leader Pedro Castillo. Ms Boluarte is also Peru’s first female leader.

In an updated statement, Gov.uk said the protests “can easily spread to other parts of the country.”

“These protests are unpredictable and can escalate quickly and include violence,” the UK Foreign Office (FCDO) added.

Travellers who are set to arrive in Lima have been warned that they may not be able to reach some parts of Peru due to the disturbance.

The disruption anticipated by the FCDO includes road blockades, the suspension of train services and airport closures.

“Travellers should recheck with their airline or tour operator and revisit travel plans ahead of any travel,” the FCDO advises.

The main advice is to “take particular care to avoid all areas of protests” and “avoid large gatherings and protests.”

“If you are in Peru or planning to travel, monitor local news closely and follow the authorities’ advice,” the FCDO said, adding that it’s important to keep an eye on social media channels too.

“If possible, you should remain in a safe place,” the guidance concludes.