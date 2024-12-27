Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The first fatal accident anywhere in the world involving a passenger jet in 2024 happened on Christmas Day.

Thirty-eight passengers and crew died when Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243 from the airline’s hub at Baku to Grozny, the capital of Russia‘s Chechnya, crashed short of Aktau airport in Kazakhstan; 29 survived.

“We will never forget the beloved people we lost in the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft,” said Azerbaijan Airlines in a statement posted online on Boxing Day.

open image in gallery Fatal flightpath: The course of Azerbaijan Airlines flight 8243 on 25 December 2024 ( Flightradar24 )

The pro-government AnewZ news station cited Azerbaijan officials as saying shrapnel from a Russian missile was responsible.

They allege the stricken aircraft was then denied permission to land at nearby airports in Russia and urged to head across the Caspian Sea to Aktau.

The news service said: “Presumably, this recommendation was given for one purpose: for the plane to fall into the Caspian Sea, all witnesses would be killed and the plane would sink.”

If Russian air defence action is found to have caused the crash, shoot-downs will be an ever-more common cause of fatalities in aviation accidents.

At a time when air safety is improving globally, military action against civil aircraft is an increasing concern.

These are the key questions and answers.

What do we know about the flight?

Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243, operated with an Embraer 190 passenger jet, took off from Baku airport at 7.55am local time on 25 December 2024. On board: 62 passengers, three cabin crew and two pilots. Their nationalities:

Azerbaijan 42

Russia 16

Kazakhstan 6

Kyrgyzstan 3

Their destination was Grozny, a distance of 301 miles from Baku.

The exact course of the flight is difficult to ascertain from publicly available sources because of GPS interference, which is prevalent in areas close to Russian borders. But the plane crossed the Caspian Sea from west to east on a highly erratic course with wide variations in altitude.

Once on the east side of the Caspian, above Kazakh territory, the plane flew in a figure of eight and crashed two miles short of Aktau airport – which is where the pilots were hoping to land. The flight had lasted two hours and 15 minutes.

The crash site is 270 miles from the original destination, Grozny, and 240 miles from the starting point, Baku.

The aircraft broke up on impact. Survivors were in the rear part of the cabin, which remained largely intact and did not catch fire.

open image in gallery Memorial at Baku airport to the victims of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash ( Azerbaijan Airlines )

Tell me more about GPS interference?

Global Positioning System (GPS) depends on signals received from several orbiting satellites. While the data normally give global coverage of location to within a few metres, nations involved in conflict can either spoof GPS signals, providing a false location, or jam the signals.

Both techniques prevent aircraft pilots from knowing their precise location by GPS. The practice also conceals aircraft locations from open-source aircraft trackers such as Flightradar24. This organisation has produced a map of GPS jamming locations, which include the Middle East, Russian borders, much of Ukraine and the northern Black Sea, and the Caspian Sea.

Analysis of a series of flightpaths on flights to and from Grozny suggests that interference covers the region between the Dagestan coastal city of Makhachkala and the Chechen capital.

Why did the plane not land in Grozny as planned?

Various accounts have been given. They include fog, although evidence of the prevailing weather does not appear to support this. Others say that the airport was closed because of a Ukrainian drone attack, with planes diverted.

The only diverted flight on Christmas Day that The Independent has been able to identify is of the crash aircraft.

What theories have emerged about the cause of the crash?

Photographs of the remains of the fuselage show many perforations consistent with an anti-aircraft missile attack.

Initially Russia claimed the aircraft had struck a flock of birds, which led to the crash. But according to the Azeri news channel AnewZ, government sources in Baku say the plane was hit by shrapnel from a Russian Pantsir-S air-defence system, disabling many of the flight controls.

The account says a drone attack on Grozny was confirmed on Christmas Day morning, and that airspace should have been closed to civilian aircraft.

Chillingly, the AnewZ report says: “Our flight was also not given permission to land at the airports in Makhachkala and Mineralnye Vody.

“The disoriented crew of the flight, which was subjected to air defence fire and electronic warfare systems, was recommended to land in the Kazakh city of Aktau.

“Presumably, this recommendation was given for one purpose: for the plane to fall into the Caspian Sea, all witnesses would be killed and the plane would sink.”

“No one claims that it was done purposefully,” the report continues. “However, taking into account the established facts, Baku expects the Russian side to confess to the shooting down of the Azerbaijani aircraft, and to conduct a full investigation, which will result in bringing to justice all those responsible.”

Are accidental shoot-downs common?

Increasingly so, and often involving Russia and Ukraine. In October 2001, a Siberia Airlines plane from Tel Aviv to Novosibirsk was shot down over the Black Sea by a surface-to-air missile during a joint Russian-Ukrainian military exercise.

In July 2014 MH17, a Malaysia Airlines flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, was shot down over rebel-held Ukraine. A Russian anti-aircraft system was deployed against the Boeing 777, killing all 298 on board.

In 2020, Iranian air defence personnel using a “misaligned threat detection system” shot down a Ukraine International Boeing 737 soon after departure from Tehran to Kiev, costing the lives of all 176 on board.

What does the Kremlin say?

Very soon after the crash, Russia’s civil aviation regulation said preliminary information suggested the pilot had decided to make an emergency landing after a bird strike.

But a day later, a Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said: “It would be wrong to put forward any hypotheses before the investigation’s conclusions. We, of course, will not do this, and no-one should do this. We need to wait until the investigation is completed.”

What other causes could there have been?

A wide spectrum of possibilities from a catastrophic failure of an aircraft system to a hijacking of some sort. Chechen separatists have, in the past, attacked Russian planes.