Survivors miraculously emerge from Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash wreckage
Video footage has captured survivors miraculously emerging from the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash wreckage.
An international investigation is underway into how an Embraer 190 passenger jet with 67 people onboard crashed in Kazakhstan, killing 38 people but leaving 29 survivors on Wednesday (25 December).
Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243, which had been flying from Baku to Grozny, the capital of Russia‘s Chechnya, crash-landed instead at Aktau airport.
Russia’s aviation watchdog a preliminary investigation indicated the pilot decided to change landing site after “a collision with birds”.
But Reuters news agency noted that the plane had diverted from an area of Russia that Moscow has recently defended against Ukrainian drone attacks.
