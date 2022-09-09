Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Queen Elizabeth II: Which countries did the world’s most-travelled monarch visit the most during her reign?

During her long reign, Her Majesty made almost 300 state visits around the world

Lamiat Sabin
Friday 09 September 2022 18:32
Comments
Moment Queen Elizabeth delivered speech in French during Quebec 1964 visit

The late Queen Elizabeth II was one of the most well-travelled people in the world, thanks to her record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

She was such a frequent globe trotter, in fact, that it would be quicker to list the countries she never visited during her historic reign.

If Her Royal Highness had needed to hold a passport, it would be easy to imagine how quickly each one would be filled with stamps from her state visits totalling almost 300.

Queen Elizabeth II arriving at London Heathrow in 1952

(Heathrow Airport)

Queen Elizabeth II stopped making state visits in 2015 – seven years before her death at the age of 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.

Recommended

As she was the head of the Commonwealth of nations, she visited every member country and island nation – except Cameroon and Rwanda – at least once, making at least 180 trips in total among this group. She visited some countries far more fequently than others, however.

The Independent has tallied up the hundreds of state visits she made from when she was crowned in her mid-twenties until her late eighties to determine which countries were her “favourites”.

Canada

Canada, a country she headed until its independence in 1982, was the nation she visited the most – making up to 24 separate trips there.

Queen in Canadian flag colours at the 2010 Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa

(John Stillwell/PA)

Australia, New Zealand and Fiji

Australia was her next most-visited country, with at least 19 recorded trips. While down under, she also went to New Zealand at least 10 times and Fiji six times.

The Caribbean

In the Caribbean, the islands she visited the most were Barbados (six trips), Jamaica (six), the Bahamas (five), and Bermuda (five).

The rest of the Commonwealth

Elsewhere in the Commonwealth, most of her visits were to Malta (six), Malaysia (five), Cyprus (four), Kenya (four), Singapore (four), India (three), and Papua New Guinea (three).

The US

Outside the Commonwealth, the US (five) tops the list of her most-frequented places. She visited another two times while representing Canada, taking the total to seven.

Queen Elizabeth II during her last visit to Jamaica in 2002

(Royal website)

France, Italy and Belgium

Next on the list is France, which she visited six times. She has also been to Belgium four times. Each of the four times she had been to Italy she made sure to visit the Pope in Vatican City.

Germany

Her number of visits to Germany would have exceeded those to the US, but many of her journeys were made when Germany was split by the Berlin Wall before the fall of the Soviet Union.

She visited West Germany three times, the political enclave of West Berlin once, and reunified Germany four times, according to records.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip drive by the Berlin Wall in 1965

(AP)

The Netherlands and Norway

Next on her list of most-frequented countries are the Netherlands and Norway – both of which she visited three times apiece.

Denmark, Finland, Mexico, Nepal, Oman, Portugal, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, and the UAE

She has also twice visited Denmark, Finland, Mexico, Nepal, Oman, Portugal, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

Queen Elizabeth II did not make any state visits to about 60 countries – which are not mentioned in the list of nations that she visited once.

Recommended

Africa

In Africa, she visited Algeria, Ethiopia, Liberia, Libya, Morocco, Sudan, and Tunisia once.

Asia

In Asia, she went once to China, Indonesia, Japan, Maldives, Nepal, and South Korea.

Europe

In Europe: Austria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, and the former Yugoslavia all received Her Majesty once.

Middle East

In the Middle East, she visited Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Jordan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia once each.

South America

In South America, she went to Brazil, Chile and Panama once during her reign.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in