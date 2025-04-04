Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Over 200 passengers on a luxury four-week cruise around the Caribbean have fallen ill with norovirus aboard Cunard’s Queen Mary 2, experiencing bouts of vomiting and diarrhoea while at sea.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) reported the outbreak aboard the 13-deck luxury ship, which is currently coming toward the end of its month-long cruise.

The outbreak was reported to the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP) on 18 March, after 224 passengers, 8.8 per cent of 2,538 guests on the ship, reported being ill during the voyage.

Out of the 1,232 crew on Queen Mary 2, 17 also went down with the illness.

In response to the outbreak, the CDC said Cunard and the crew had increased its cleaning and disinfection procedures, collected stool specimens from gastrointestinal illness cases for testing, and consulted with the VSP about sanitation cleaning procedures and reporting ill cases.

The cruise line, owned by the Carnival Corporation, also said that passengers and crew who came down with the illness were isolated.

The VSP continues to remotely monitor the situation, as well as review how the ship responds to the outbreak and its sanitation procedures.

Queen Mary 2 is due to arrive in Southampton, UK, on 6 April, after leaving the same port on 8 March for a four-week round trip around the eastern Caribbean, ship tracking site CruiseMapper shows.

The luxury cruise has stopped at destinations including New York, St Lucia, Barbados, Dominica and St Kitts during its itinerary.

Cunard told CNN that the cruise line is “continuing to closely monitor” guests with gastrointestinal symptoms.

The cruise line also said it has undertaken a “comprehensive deep clean of the ship” and said its quick response following health and safety protocols was proving to be effective, adding that “we are already seeing a reduction in reported cases.”

Cruise ships are required to report cases of gastrointestinal illnesses to the VSP, as long as it's under its jurisdiction and more than three per cent of of its passengers or crew fall ill.

Another outbreak recently affected passengers on Holland America Line’s Rotterdam, which saw 89 passengers and 4 crew members fall ill with norovirus in early March.

The same happened a month earlier on the ship when 107 guests and 12 crew fell ill.

So far this year, the CDC has reported 12 outbreaks of gastrointestinal illness on board cruise ships, with 10 of these caused by norovirus. In 2024, 18 outbreaks were recorded in total.

The Independent has contacted Cunard for comment.

