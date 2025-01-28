SeaDream becomes first cruise line to accept cryptocurrency payments for all voyages

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

SeaDream Yacht Club has started accepting cryptocurrency payments from cruise passengers.

The luxury brand is believed to be the first cruise line to accept cryptocurrency as a payment option for all voyages.

Passengers can now book sailings to destinations such as the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Norway, and northern Europe using bitcoin, ethereum and more than 200 of the most frequently used cryptocurrencies.

Digital currencies can be used to make secure payments for a cruise holiday on the SeaDream website or to charter its yachts exclusively for celebrations such as weddings or corporate events.

Payments will be processed using Coinbase Commerce.

The announcement was made during the opening day of WAGMI Miami, a crypto conference in America.

Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club said: “SeaDream has always been an innovator, setting new standards in luxury travel. By accepting cryptocurrency, we are embracing a payment solution that is increasingly sought after by our guests.

“The ability to use cryptocurrency further adds to the convenience and flexibility of our discerning charter guests, eliminating currency exchange challenges and enabling seamless transactions.”

Cryptocurrencies have increased in value in recent months, with the bitcoin price hitting a record high of $109,000, helped by support from new US president Donald Trump.

One of president Trump’s first executive orders identified the development of digital assets as a national priority.

This may raise hopes of cryptocurrencies becoming accepted more widely.

Virgin Voyages has also said it will accept Bitcoin payments but only for its annual pass.

There was an unsuccessful attempt by enthusiasts in 2020 to create a floating crypto community in the Gulf of Panama. Investors acquired former P&O Cruises ship Pacific Dawn, revamped it and renamed it Satoshi after the Bitcoin founder.

The idea was that people could purchase cabins and companies could buy commercial space, with Bitcoin accepted as a form of payment, but the organisers couldn’t get insurance for the ship and it was later sold to what eventually became Ambassador Cruise Line.

