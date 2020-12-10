Simon Calder’s latest expert answers to 15 of your traffic light travel questions

The travel correspondent of The Independent is already plotting his summer manoeuvres, hopping from one green island to the next without passing amber or red.

The bartenders of the Balearics, the victuallers of Valletta and the publicans of Pitcairn are already anticipating a lucrative summer. But he paused for an hour on his way to the airport to answer your pressing travel issues live.

This is the compilation of the key questions and answers.

Green list issues

Q: Do you think Malta will drop the PCR requirement for fully vaccinated Brits soon? If not, the cost of testing will remain too high.

Callum

A: It’s so important to remember that what the UK government says is only half the story. Most of the places on the green list have very stringent entry rules. In particular anyone travelling to the Mediterranean nation from the UK must have a negative PCR test timed within 72 hours of arrival.

You will need to show this both before departing from the UK and on arrival – when they will be expecting a printed piece of paper showing your negative status. You also have to complete a public-health travel declaration form and a passenger locator form.

At present the only way to swerve the pre-departure PCR test is to have a Maltese-issued certificate of vaccination. I dare say that quite swiftly that allowance will be widened to allow proof of vaccination in the UK.

Also, as I write, Malta has outlined plans for unvaccinated travellers from the UK to go into quarantine. Which shows how quickly things can change.

Q: Coming in from a green list country: if I can take the day two test on arrival, must I still wait until day two before leaving quarantine?

Oleander2021

A: If you are coming in from a green this country, it is usually going to be easiest to get your mandatory PCR test immediately upon arrival at the airport. Most big airport have facilities for this, and when I availed of it at Heathrow two weeks ago, it cost £69.

But even if you decide to take a test on day two, there is no need at all to self isolate. A reminder of the rules for amber arrivals: a negative day two test gives you no benefits at all.

Q: If you live in Wales but are going on holiday through an English airport can you go? Can you go abroad if you live in wales, or not?

A: Yes and yes. The government in Wales says it would prefer you to remain in the nation this year, but this is just advice.

Possible restrictions on UK travellers

Q: Now that we finally have the “green light” to visit more tourist destinations, Merkel and Macron’s lobbying to have us Brits effectively banned from holidaying in Europe is the latest body blow to all of us hoping to enjoy a well earned break in the sun.

What is the likelihood of the likes of Spain, Greece, Cyprus and other Med economies much more reliant on UK tourism than their northern neighbours actually implementing quarantine?

“David dreaming of Cyprus”

A: The highly tourism dependent nations of southern Europe will do exactly what they like. It is perfectly reasonable for the German chancellor to call for a Europe-wide increase in precautions against British visitors, given the sky-high infection rates in the UK, but as each EU country is sovereign and they can decide whether or not to take any notice.

My prediction is, if there is any change, that Spain may impose a pre-departure test requirement on British visitors.

Q: How likely do you think Spain will impose quarantine measures on UK arrivals? Booked to go to Majorca end of August.

“Paul94”

A: My prediction is, if there is any change, that Spain may impose a pre-departure test requirement on British visitors. But by late August everything will be looking much calmer.

Q: I am very concerned that the Portuguese prime minister was hinting that Brits may have to quarantine on arrival into Portugal for 14 days. Do you think this will go through? This will of course cause absolute chaos for already booked flights, accommodation, transfers, car hire! if this does happen, do you know if they give much notice in advance? I already know of people cancelling due to these comments published yesterday.

“Sandsie10”

A: The highly tourism dependent nations of southern Europe will do exactly what they think is best to balance public health with national wealth. Increase testing is far more likely than quarantine.

“Menorca fan”

Q: Due to fly to Menorca 17 July for a 10-day break. If Balearics turn amber before then, will Foreign Office advice change back again to advising against all but essential travel?

If it goes to amber, I’m still happy to go but obviously if the Foreign Office revert to previous advice then airlines are unlkely to fly and insurance will be invalid. Or will the advice remain unchanged in light of the new advice coming sometime in the summer re double jabbed not needing to isolate after an amber trip?

“Menorca fan”

A: Relax. You will be fine (I believe 99 per cent fervently). And congratulations on your choice of Menorca, which is destination of the week in today’s Newsletter. I quote: “In sheer tourism volume, the big Balearic hitters that are now open to British travellers are Mallorca and Ibiza. But their sister island rates higher for serenity …” You’re welcome.

Testing, testing

Q: For green countries it says you need to book a Covid test prior to the time you fly, do you need to pay for this one? Do you need to get the results placed in the countries language? Or is English OK?

Jen J

A: Coming back from a green list country there are two tests that are required by the UK. The first is any kind of test that meets the very wide-ranging parameters, of which lateral flow will almost certainly be easiest and cheapest. It must be in English, French or Spanish. Don’t ask me why. The second is a PCR test to be taken on the day you arrive back in the UK, or the next day, or the day after. It will almost certainly be in English, though I hope you could alternatively get a certificate in Welsh, Gaelic or Cornish.

Q: What are the odds that the Canaries may ask for tests for entry by 8 July?

“Jack110300”

A: Entirely feasible, but past experience suggests that they will be happy with a cheap and quick lateral flow test.

Q: Can you still take a Covid test in the UK, travel abroad and return within 72 hours? I’ve tried contacting testing companies and none of them are interested in answering my actual question

Sean R

A: Yes you can. It is disheartening that testing companies cannot answer this very straightforward question. The requirement is: to take a Covid test on one of the three days preceding your arrival in the UK. So if you are coming back on a Sunday, you can take the test on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and or indeed Sunday itself.

Q: Do I have to pay and book for my return PCR tests on day 2 and 8 in advance of my outbound flight to an amber list country? Due to travel on 22 July.

As there is a review just a few days before we go, I don’t want to start having to argue with the testing company for refunds if it goes green either just prior to leaving or while we are in resort

Tim H

A: I am really keen that people do not commit to unnecessary tests. You do not need to book your post-arrival test until the day you are due to come back to the UK – though I will typically do it the night before, just to allow a bit of slack. Any earlier, and you risk committing to unnecessary and expensive tests. The testing companies are making quite enough cash, thank you.

Q: We’re travelling to Kefalonia 20 July-6 August. Given there’s a chance things may change just prior to our departure or whilst we’re away, can we leave booking our day two/eight tests until we in Greece? Does the reference number required for the PLF get emailed to you? Or do we physically need them in our possession before we’re ex UK? Thank you!

“Lexhum”

A: As above, book your homeward tests on the day you are leaving Greece, or the previous night.

Forward thinking

Q: I am hoping to holiday in Marbella from 2 August. Both myself and my wife have received both vaccinations. What do you think my chances are for a quarantine-free (both in Spain and at home) holiday?

Mark M

A: Very high. There is a limit to the duration for which the UK can swim against the tide – in the shape of all available evidence that vaccinated travellers present a low risk both to the destination country and on return to the UK.

The latest I calculate mainland Spain will be on the green list is 4am on Wednesday 11 August – two reviews from now. But I stress that is just a prediction.

Q: We need to get into France on 18-23 July. Do you think France will put the UK back on their quarantine list? Any clue when the UK will announce the waiver of the isolating for double jabbers on our return?

Nicola J

A: Let us hope that the surge in infections brought about by allowing the Delta variant to run riot in the UK starts to dwindle in the next week or two. France, which previously was the most visited country in the world, is desperate to rebuild its tourism industry. So it will be as pragmatic as possible in opening up to UK visitors.

I am afraid I can’t hold out hope you will get any credit for jabs from the UK by the time you are planning to return; if I were you I would stay out longer.

Laundering red list status

Q: What are the restrictions on travelling to the UK from a red country via a green country? I have family in the UAE who are desperate to come home in July/August, but can’t currently come directly to the UK without having to quarantine in a hotel for two weeks.

What is the situation if they spend a week or so in one of the green countries, then fly to the UK?

“Desperate Parent”

A: As hundreds – or possibly thousands – of expatriates resident in the Gulf are already doing, it is a piece of cake. You book a 10 day stay in Malta (making sure that you are there for 10 full days), have a wonderful holiday for far less than the cost of hotel quarantine at Heathrow, and continue to the UK basking in your green list status.