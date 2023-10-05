Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A quarter of adults want to experience solo travelling over the next three years.

Research of 2,000 holidaymakers uncovered the UK travel trends and found those, aged 18-24, are the most eager to explore the world alone (40 per cent).

Self-discovery is a big thing for 20 per cent of all those polled, while 42 per cent want more independence, and 46 per cent are looking for more flexibility.

The study, commissioned by Hilton, is part of its global 2024 Trends Report unpacking how behaviours and interests are changing, also found 16 per cent have already experienced travelling solo.

Internal data from the brand also found the search for ‘indoor pools’ has doubled within the last 12 months for the solo traveller - with spa searches up 82 per cent for all holidaymakers.

Patricia Page-Champion, senior vice president & global commercial director at Hilton, said: “Our research highlights an increasing focus on experiences, the influence of social media and entertainment on choosing breaks, and the reframing of wellness and relaxation in travellers’ minds.

“Underlining these evolving trends, one constant we continue to see is the importance of holidays to people in the UK who plan to travel more in 2024 - even if this means cutting back spending in other areas.”

Revealing the make-up of the modern traveller, the study also uncovered that 48 per cent prioritise taking an interest in local customs and traditions, and 81 per cent enjoy exploring somewhere entirely new.

Some are going further to immerse themselves into local traditions with 25 per cent looking for locally sourced food while away.

However, when it comes to staycations, they can’t get enough of the comfort classics, with a ‘posh’ fish finger sandwich, currently the top choice on Hilton’s UK bar menu, according to the hotel brand’s data.

What’s more, 25 per cent enjoy home comforts on their travels and use streaming services while away, with those aged 35-44, racking up the most screen time.

It also emerged 31 per cent of all those polled, via OnePoll.com, say no to social media completely to help them disconnect from reality.

Social media trends (34 per cent), popular culture (36 per cent) and live events (34 per cent) are among the top things which influence a holiday choice for Gen Zs.

And with travellers prioritising new experiences (85 per cent), it emerged 55 per cent are considering their next trip long before they go on it, with a further 55 per cent doing so three to six months in advance.

In the lead-up to their holiday, 52 per cent are focused on reducing their spend on other things as 56 per cent plan on stretching their travel budget further in 2024, compared to 2023.

Patricia added: “This increased travel confidence is something we’re experiencing first-hand.

“With travel such a priority for so many, our focus is on delivering a genuinely great stay in the best locations around the world.”