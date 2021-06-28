Spain reimposes PCR test requirement for British tourists travelling to Balearics

British tourists travelling to Ibiza and Mallorca will now need a negative PCR test or proof of vaccination to visit, just days after the islands were placed on the “green list” for travel.

Last month, Spain axed all entry restrictions for British visitors as it sought to recharge its battered tourism industry.

In last Thursday’s traffic light travel update, the Balearic Islands – which include holiday hotspots Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca –were placed on the UK’s green watchlist, meaning travellers from there could enter Britain quarantine-free following a holiday.

However, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez said today it would reimpose the testing requirement for outbound travellers who have not been fully vaccinated.

“What we are going to do is apply to British tourists who go to the Balearic islands the same requirements we make of other European citizens,” Sanchez told Cadena SER radio. “They will need a full dose of vaccine or a negative PCR.”

Authorities in Mallorca, a popular holiday destination for Spaniards and foreigners alike, are investigating a coronavirus outbreak involving more than 600 students.

Additional reporting by agencies