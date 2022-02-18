Storm Eunice has whipped across the country as promised, leaving travel chaos in her wake.

Severe disruptions have occurred across the UK’s transport network, with multiple train lines suspended, the London Underground experiencing severe delays, and some major stations completely closed.

All trains from Euston Station in the capital are currently cancelled, while all rail services in Wales have been called off for the entire day amid high-speed winds.

But which trains have been cancelled so far - and will disruption continue into tomorrow? Here’s what we know so far.

Which trains have been cancelled?

The entire Southeastern network is now closed due to trees falling on the line. Wales has suspended all rail services, while the TfL Rail line in London is now shut.

A National Rail update reads: “South Western Railway are currently experiencing high winds across the network, with some exposed areas facing gusts of 70mph or more as the storm progresses.

“Following multiple incidents across the network all South Western Railway services, including the Island Line, have been suspended until further notice. Please do not travelat this time.”

The whole Great Western Railway network has also been closed and customers are advised not to travel.

Due to multiple incidents of trees on the line, Greater Anglia services are suspended on all routes.

The Heathrow Express has cancelled all remaining services for the rest of the day; Chiltern Railways has reported that “a number of incidents” have suspended its entire network.

Will trains be running tomorrow?

While it is unclear exactly when the travel disruption will end, the amber and red weather warnings issued for the south of England will lift at 9pm this evening.

Conditions are expected to remain “unsettled” into the weekend and early next week, though far less extreme.

The Met Office says: “Following impacts from Storm Eunice on Friday, conditions will remain unsettled over the weekend and into the start of next week, although much less severe.

“A yellow wind warning has been issued for southern and southwest England and parts of southern Wales.

“Most of Scotland will enjoy a fine day on Saturday, although further rain will affect England and Wales with perhaps some snow across parts of the Midlands and southern Pennines.

“Rain and strong winds will develop more widely during Sunday, with some heavy rain expected for northern and western areas. Becoming windy again on Sunday and into Monday as another deep low develops close to northwest Scotland.

“The strongest winds, this time, will tend to be across northern areas.”

Some rail services may still be disrupted tomorrow depending on how long recovery efforts take, particularly on lines that have been affected by fallen trees and debris.