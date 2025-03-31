Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday (28 March), with tremors reaching as far as Thailand’s capital Bangkok, causing high-rise buildings to collapse and filling streets with rubble, leaving the loss of hundreds of lives in its wake.

At least 1,700 people have died as a result of the catastrophic earthquake, with 3,400 people injured and 300 missing in Myanmar.

The earthquake has left a trail of devastation in its path, with collapsed buildings now lining the streets with debris in the city of Mandalay, with buildings destroyed and palaces damaged in popular tourist areas of Myanmar.

In Bangkok, fatalities were confirmed at three construction sites amid the quake, including the collapse of a high-rise building under construction near Bangkok’s Chatuchak Market. The death toll has reached 18, while over 70 people remain missing and are feared to still be trapped beneath the debris.

Elsewhere, witnesses in Bangkok said people ran out onto the streets amid the earthquake, many of them hotel guests in bathrobes and swimming costumes as water poured from an elevated pool at a luxury hotel. Residents in Chiang Mai also reported hearing the quake.

The Thai Department of Disaster Prevention said the quake was felt in almost all parts of the country.

Cities like Bangkok and Chiang Mai attract huge numbers of tourists every year to its breathtaking landscapes, cultural landmarks and luxury hotels, while its coast and islands are often touted as home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

Here is what to know about the recent earthquake, its impacts and the latest travel advice.

Where has the earthquake hit?

open image in gallery The powerful earthquake struck about 17.2km from Myanmar's second-largest city of Mandala ( The Independent/ Datawrapper )

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10km, about 17.2km from Myanmar's second-largest city of Mandalay, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The midday temblor was followed by a strong 6.4 magnitude aftershock, and people in Bangkok evacuated from their buildings were cautioned to stay outside in case there were more.

open image in gallery Impacted area of the massive 7.7 earthquake ( USGS )

Will my flight be cancelled?

Thailand’s major airports are operational, inbound and outbound flights have largely not been disrupted.

Thailand’s airport group, Airports of Thailand (AOT) said on Friday, 28 March: “AOT has completed inspections of 6 airports, confirming that the structural integrity of their buildings and aviation infrastructure meets safety standards.

“All airports have resumed normal operations as of 2.30pm.”

The six airports include Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang Airport, Chiang Mai Airport, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport, Phuket Airport and Hat Yai Airport.

open image in gallery Vehicles are stuck in heavy traffic after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said. ( REUTERS )

Over in Myanmar, the UK’s Foreign Office said: “Mandalay and Naypyitaw airports are significantly damaged with no indication of when they may reopen.”

Is other transport affected?

After temporary closure, services on the BTS Skytrain in Bangkok and long-distance routes resumed by the evening of 28 March.

Thailand’s Mass Rapid Transit Authority has also said its lines have largely resumed normal operations, while road travel in Bangkok is now operating as usual.

What is the UK government travel advice?

Thailand

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advice for Thailand after the earthquake.

The FCDO said that there has been a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, with strong tremors reported across Thailand and some damage reported to buildings in Bangkok.

“There may be after-shocks. If you’re in the area or planning to travel there, follow the advice of the local authorities or your tour operator and monitor local media,” its advice states.

open image in gallery People who evacuated from buildings following earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

It has also directed travellers to the US Federal Emergency Management Agency, which has advice about what to do before, during and after an earthquake.

If you’re in Thailand and need urgent help, call the British Embassy in Bangkok on +66 23058333 or contact the following emergency hotlines provided by the local authorities:

General Emergency: 191

Tourist Police Hotline: 1155

Fire and Rescue Department: 199

Myanmar

The FCDO has also issued new advice for travellers in Myanmar, stating that the epicentre is in the Sagaing region near Mandalay City, affecting large parts of the country.

“Mandalay and Naypyitaw airports are significantly damaged with no indication of when they may reopen,” the Foreign Office says. “There may be several strong after-shocks.”

“The military regime announced a State of Emergency in six states and regions: Naypyitaw, Sagaing Region, Mandalay Region, Magway Region, northeast Shan State and Bago Region, in addition to the nationwide State of Emergency in place since the coup of 1 February 2021. We advise against travelling to all affected areas at present.”

“If you’re in the area, follow the advice of the local authorities and monitor local media.”

The FCDO is offering support to British nationals in both Myanmar and Thailand following the earthquake.

British nationals in Myanmar who require consular assistance can call British Embassy Yangon on +95 (01) 370 863/4/5/7.

British Nationals who require consular assistance in Thailand can call British Embassy Bangkok on +66 (0) 2 305 8333.

Anyone in the UK concerned about a British national in Myanmar or Thailand can contact the FCDO on +44 (0)20 7008 5000.

Can I cancel my holiday or flight and get a refund?

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

In terms of travel insurance, some policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurer to see where you stand.

open image in gallery Rooftop pool spills over side of skyscraper as Bangkok hit by earthquake tremors ( AP )

For those planning a trip to the Thai capital, the Foreign Office has not warned against non-essential travel to Bangkok, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim travel insurance due to safety concerns unless the Foreign Office advice changes.

