Thanksgiving travel - live: Thousands of flights delayed on busiest day of the year
The Midwest, Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, and the Northeast could see heavy rains, thunderstorms, and snow on Tuesday
Related video: LAX Thanksgiving travel rush begins
A storm will move over the central and eastern US just in time to disrupt Americans’ Thanksgiving travel plans.
Wednesday is expected to be the busiest road travel day for US holiday travelers, with more than 49 million Americans expected to drive to their destinations during the Thanksgiving stretch.
Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and snow are expected to move from the central US across the Midwest and ultimately into the northeast just in time for the holiday.
The storm system will hit the Midwest and Ohio and Tennessee Valleys on Tuesday before turning northeast for the mid and latter portion of the week.
Governor Kathy Hochul of New York warned travelers in the state to be cautious as there was a risk of “extreme winter weather” during peak travel days.
Tuesday will bring severe thunderstorms, rain, snow and wind to much of the eastern half of the US. Those storms are expected to wane on Wednesday, making way for an undisturbed Thanksgiving Day in most parts of the US.
Wyoming will likely have a snowy Thanksgiving
From 2pm Thursday to 5pm Friday, a winter storm warning is in effect for parts of Wyoming, including Lyman and Evanston, the National Weather Service said on Wednesday evening.
The areas could see winds up to 55mph and get snow from four to eight inches.
Why is this the busiest travel week in decades?
Lower gas prices and more affordable flights could be contributing to a spike in travellers this year, according to the New York Times.
Today’s national average gas price is $3.281, according to AAA gas prices. That number is down from a year ago, when the national average gas price was $3.636.
The Times reported that the average price for a domestic flight around Thanksgiving was down nine percent from a year ago, according to Hopper data last month.
Chicago airports are expected to be jam-packed
The Chicago Department of Aviation said that around 1.65m passengers will be traveling through O’Hare and Midway International Airports between 201 November and 27 November.
“O’Hare and Midway International Airports play a vital role in allowing family, friends, and loved ones from across our nation and all over the world to gather at Thanksgiving dinner tables this week,” CDA Commissioner Jamie L Rhee said. “As the holiday travel season gets underway, the CDA has no higher priority than providing a safe and secure environment for our passengers, employees and the entire aviation community, and we thank our valued airline, federal and law enforcement partners for their extraordinary partnership in this work.”
Traffic in the Washington, DC area has already piled up, video shows
Snow expected in Colorado and Wyoming on Thanksgiving
Travel news after explosion at Niagara Falls
Buffalo Niagara International Airport has reopened to arriving international flights and departures following a car explosion that occurred at the US-Canada border in Niagara Falls on Wednesday, according to the US Department of Transportation.
The airport had been closed to the flights following the incident at Rainbow Bridge, which left two people dead and one border patrol officer injured.
According to authorities, a western New York resident attempted to cross the bridge around 12pm. When a border patrol officer directed the vehicle into a secondary lane for searching, it sped up, went airborne over an 8-foot fence, crashed, caught fire and then exploded.
Three international bridges — The Whirlpool Rapids Bridge, The Lewiston–Queenston Bridge, and Peace Bridge — also reopened after officials closed them as a precautionary measure.
Meanwhile, Amtrak services between New York State and Canada remain temporarily suspended.
During a news conference, New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul said there is no active terroristic threat and that she didn’t believe the crash to be motivated by terrorism.
Something to be thankful for—Thursday’s forecast looks “fairly pleasant,” the National Weather Service says
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are expected at LAX
An estimated 103,000 vehicles are expected at the Los Angeles airport on Wednesday, when 223,000 passengers are expected to travel, KABC reported.
On Sunday, when travelers are expected to return, 98,000 vehicles are anticipated to return after Thanksgiving.
Union workers’ rally at LAX has begun
Colorado governor warns of holiday traffic delays
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies