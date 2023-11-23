Jump to content

Liveupdated1700727994

Thanksgiving travel - live: Thousands of flights delayed on busiest day of the year

The Midwest, Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, and the Northeast could see heavy rains, thunderstorms, and snow on Tuesday

Graig Graziosi
Thursday 23 November 2023 08:26
Comments

A storm will move over the central and eastern US just in time to disrupt Americans’ Thanksgiving travel plans.

Wednesday is expected to be the busiest road travel day for US holiday travelers, with more than 49 million Americans expected to drive to their destinations during the Thanksgiving stretch.

Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and snow are expected to move from the central US across the Midwest and ultimately into the northeast just in time for the holiday.

The storm system will hit the Midwest and Ohio and Tennessee Valleys on Tuesday before turning northeast for the mid and latter portion of the week.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York warned travelers in the state to be cautious as there was a risk of “extreme winter weather” during peak travel days.

Tuesday will bring severe thunderstorms, rain, snow and wind to much of the eastern half of the US. Those storms are expected to wane on Wednesday, making way for an undisturbed Thanksgiving Day in most parts of the US.

1700726400

Wyoming will likely have a snowy Thanksgiving

From 2pm Thursday to 5pm Friday, a winter storm warning is in effect for parts of Wyoming, including Lyman and Evanston, the National Weather Service said on Wednesday evening.

The areas could see winds up to 55mph and get snow from four to eight inches.

Kelly Rissman23 November 2023 08:00
1700719200

Why is this the busiest travel week in decades?

Lower gas prices and more affordable flights could be contributing to a spike in travellers this year, according to the New York Times.

Today’s national average gas price is $3.281, according to AAA gas prices. That number is down from a year ago, when the national average gas price was $3.636.

The Times reported that the average price for a domestic flight around Thanksgiving was down nine percent from a year ago, according to Hopper data last month.

Kelly Rissman23 November 2023 06:00
1700712023

Chicago airports are expected to be jam-packed

The Chicago Department of Aviation said that around 1.65m passengers will be traveling through O’Hare and Midway International Airports between 201 November and 27 November.

“O’Hare and Midway International Airports play a vital role in allowing family, friends, and loved ones from across our nation and all over the world to gather at Thanksgiving dinner tables this week,” CDA Commissioner Jamie L Rhee said. “As the holiday travel season gets underway, the CDA has no higher priority than providing a safe and secure environment for our passengers, employees and the entire aviation community, and we thank our valued airline, federal and law enforcement partners for their extraordinary partnership in this work.”

Kelly Rissman23 November 2023 04:00
1700704823

Traffic in the Washington, DC area has already piled up, video shows

Kelly Rissman23 November 2023 02:00
1700697623

Snow expected in Colorado and Wyoming on Thanksgiving

Kelly Rissman23 November 2023 00:00
1700696277

Travel news after explosion at Niagara Falls

Buffalo Niagara International Airport has reopened to arriving international flights and departures following a car explosion that occurred at the US-Canada border in Niagara Falls on Wednesday, according to the US Department of Transportation.

The airport had been closed to the flights following the incident at Rainbow Bridge, which left two people dead and one border patrol officer injured.

According to authorities, a western New York resident attempted to cross the bridge around 12pm. When a border patrol officer directed the vehicle into a secondary lane for searching, it sped up, went airborne over an 8-foot fence, crashed, caught fire and then exploded.

Three international bridges — The Whirlpool Rapids Bridge, The Lewiston–Queenston Bridge, and Peace Bridge — also reopened after officials closed them as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, Amtrak services between New York State and Canada remain temporarily suspended.

During a news conference, New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul said there is no active terroristic threat and that she didn’t believe the crash to be motivated by terrorism.

Michelle Del Rey22 November 2023 23:37
1700694023

Something to be thankful for—Thursday’s forecast looks “fairly pleasant,” the National Weather Service says

Kelly Rissman22 November 2023 23:00
1700692223

Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are expected at LAX

An estimated 103,000 vehicles are expected at the Los Angeles airport on Wednesday, when 223,000 passengers are expected to travel, KABC reported.

On Sunday, when travelers are expected to return, 98,000 vehicles are anticipated to return after Thanksgiving.

Kelly Rissman22 November 2023 22:30
1700690423

Union workers’ rally at LAX has begun

Kelly Rissman22 November 2023 22:00
1700688623

Colorado governor warns of holiday traffic delays

Kelly Rissman22 November 2023 21:30

