Thanksgiving travel - live: Thousands of flights delayed on busiest day of the year
The Midwest, Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, and the Northeast could see heavy rains, thunderstorms, and snow on Tuesday
A storm will move over the central and eastern US just in time to disrupt Americans’ Thanksgiving travel plans.
Wednesday is expected to be the busiest road travel day for US holiday travelers, with more than 49 million Americans expected to drive to their destinations during the Thanksgiving stretch.
Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and snow are expected to move from the central US across the Midwest and ultimately into the northeast just in time for the holiday.
The storm system will hit the Midwest and Ohio and Tennessee Valleys on Tuesday before turning northeast for the mid and latter portion of the week.
Governor Kathy Hochul of New York warned travelers in the state to be cautious as there was a risk of “extreme winter weather” during peak travel days.
Tuesday will bring severe thunderstorms, rain, snow and wind to much of the eastern half of the US. Those storms are expected to wane on Wednesday, making way for an undisturbed Thanksgiving Day in most parts of the US.
Today is the busiest travel day before Thanksgiving
Nearly 2.7m passengers will be flying on Wednesday ahead of the holiday, according to the Associated Press. However, that number will increase after Thanksgiving, as a predicted 2.9m will be traveling on Sunday.
The rise in travel comes alongside storms that are expected to plague parts of the country.
A winter weather advisory is in effect in parts of Maine and Vermont in the east, while in the west, the same can be expected for parts of Montana, Utah, Wyoming and Idaho.
DOT head Pete Buttigieg tells air travelers they are entitled to full refunds if their flights are cancelled
Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg posted a video on Tuesday informing air travelers of their rights — and what compensation they can expect — in the event of flight cancellations or delays this holiday season.
“This year, we have seen some of the busiest air travel days in US history. And so far this year, our aviation system has been handling the increased volume well. In fact, cancellations are lower than they were before the pandemic, and we’re pushing hard to keep it that way.”
“If your flight does get delayed or cancelled, know that the Department of Transportation has your back. For example, we have obtained enforceable commitments from the ten largest airlines to cover expenses for things like rebooking, meals, and more when you face delays or cancellations that are the airline’s responsibility. You should also know you are entitled to a full cash refund if your flight is cancelled for any reason.”
Mr Buttigieg said the DOT’s regulations have helped return more than $2.5bn dollars to travelers whose flights have been cancelled. He recommended air travelers to visit FlightRights.gov to review their rights as travelers before they set off for their holiday destinations.
New York State DOT offers tips for holiday drivers
The New York State Department of Transportation offered up a list of tips for holiday travelers taking to the roads to reach their destinations this Thanksgiving.
Northern New York and northern New England are were forecasted to see freezing rain and sleet Tuesday evening with the potential for some snow overnight, though accumulation is unlikely in all but the most elevated of the affected regions.
Wednesday is expected to be the busiest day for road travelers. AAA recommends that drivers leave either early or late in the day to avoid the worst of the holiday traffic.
Thanksgiving will be chilly, but mostly dry, according to forecasters
After a wet and windy Tuesday and Wednesday, Thanksgiving day is expected to be relatively dry, but chilly across much of the US.
“High temperatures in the Central and Southern Plains will average 10 to 20 degrees below the norm. Meanwhile in the Northwest, temperatures will be mild for the most part as high pressure builds across the region,” the NOAA reports.
New York Mayor Eric Adams issues travel advisory
New York Mayor Eric Adams issued a travel advisory for the city’s residents on Tuesday, warning them of heavy rains and strong winds heading into the Thanksgiving holiday stretch.
“@nycemergencymgt has issued a travel advisory for today, November 21, through tomorrow, November 22. Be prepared for heavy rains and strong winds. Bundle up, add extra time for travel, and follow @NotifyNYC for more updates as we have them,” the mayor wrote.
Some parts of New England may get up to three inches of snow
While most of the snow that will fall late Tuesday night on New England will melt before accumulation is possible, there are some higher-elevation areas where forecasters expect it to stick.
Massachusetts broadcaster WBZ-TV’s weather team predicts up to three inches of snow could accumulate — for a few hours — in the northern, higher elevation portions of the state.
Most of that snow will be compacted and will melt as temperatures increase on Wednesday.
FAA administrator has a message for holiday travelers: be nice to flight staff, or else
FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker took to X/Twitter to warn Thanksgiving travelers — who are likely to face possible delays, long lines, and congested airports — to be nice to the flight crews working over the holidays.
“If you’re flying, please be nice to your flight crew. They are there for your safety. The FAA has zero tolerance for unruly behavior,” he said in a post.
Air travelers on Tuesday are most likely to experience disruptions due to a winter storm system moving from the central US across the Midwest and into the northeast.
FAA predicts nearly 50,000 flights on Wednesday
The FAA is predicting nearly 50,000 flights will take off Wednesday to deliver holiday travelers to their Thanksgiving destinations.
Wednesday will be the peak air travel day, with 49,606 flights scheduled. Tuesday will be the second highest, with 48,403 flights scheduled.
Tuesday may provde a difficult day for air travelers due to a winter storm system moving through the central US into the Midwest and northeast, bringing rain and thunderstorms throughout the region.
Sunday is predicted to be the most popular day for return travelers, with 44,991 flights scheduled.
More than 49 million Americans will drive to Thanksgiving destinations this year
More than 55 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles to reach their Thanksgiving destinations between Wednesday and Sunday, and more than 49 million of those travelers will be driving, according to the AAA.
The Transportation Safety Administration expects a significant portion of those drivers will be on the roads Wednesday. Thankfully, much of the inclement weather predicted for the week will be over, but drivers in parts of northern New York and northern New England should be prepared for possibly slick roads due to sleet and freezing rain Tuesday evening.
Slick roads possible in northeast on Wednesday morning
Roads in parts of New York, Vermont and New Hampshire may be slick on Wednesday morning after overnights storms dump a mix of rain and possible snow on the region Tuesday evening.
Snow is expected to arrived in Maine on Wednesday as a storm system begins moving eastward across the US today.
The Midwest and northeast will feel the brunt of the inclement weather on Tuesday, with thunderstorms, snow, and rain likely.
