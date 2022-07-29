Train strike - live: No Southeastern services at all on Saturday due to drivers’ walkout
Latest industrial action hits seven train operators
As the UK gears up for another rail strike tomorrow, travellers have been told there will be no Southeastern trains at all on Saturday.
No GWR trains to Devon, Cornwall or South Wales will run, and only one round-trip from Leeds to London will be in operation.
This latest round of industrial action involves drivers who are members of the Aslef union working at seven operators: Greater Anglia, GWR, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground (Arriva Rail London), Southeastern and West Midlands Trains.
Schedules from the train operators who are involved are likely to be severely disrupted. But because Network Rail signallers will not be striking, other train firms’ services should operate normally.
Due to the walkout coinciding with another busy weekend for travel, with holidaymakers heading off and major sporting events such as the Commonwealth Games and the start of the EFL football season happening, the AA has issued an Amber Traffic Alert to drivers.
Drivers are being told to expect delays between 11am and 3pm on Friday and Saturday (29 and 30 July).
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog. We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates throughout the day.
