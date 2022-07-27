Mick Lynch has accused the Tory party leader front-runner of trying to “make effective industrial action illegal” and branded her a “right-wing fundamentalist” ahead of today’s nationwide rail strike.

The RMT union general secretary told the BBC Liz Truss was launching “a direct attack on one of the main pillars of our democracy” and called it “oppression of working people”, after she denounced strikes as “completely irresponsible” and said she would curb industrial action if she became prime minister.

It comes as train passengers endure fresh travel chaos today, with thousands of workers walking out across Britain’s rail network, crippling services across the country.

Disputes in the bitter row over jobs, pay, pensions and conditions are worsening, with more strikes in the coming days, and a wave of industrial action planned next month on the UK’s railways and London Underground.

Only around one in five trains will run today, on around half of the network, with some areas having no trains all day.

Around 40,000 rail staff are expected to walk out for 24 hours on 27 July.

Britain’s rail travellers are being urged to avoid using the train network unless their journey is essential.