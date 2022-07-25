When and where are the next train strikes?

Strike action by rail workers from 14 train-operating companies across the UK is expected to cause significant travel disruption on Wednesday 27 July.

This video outlines which services will be impacted by the industrial action, with Network Rail, Great Western Railway, and Northern Trains among those listed.

The RMT union said 40,000 workers will walk out on Wednesday as part of a dispute over pay, jobs, and conditions.

Crowds heading to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games, and to Milton Keynes for Euro 2022, could be impacted.

