Train strike – live: UK could see ‘generalised, synchronised’ strikes as cost of living bites, says Mick Lynch
Education secretary slams RMT Union workers as ‘holding the country hostage’
Train strike: Mick Lynch blames Grant Shapps for deadlock on pay
Rail passengers face nightmare journeys today as new nationwide train strikes begin, with only one-fifth of services expected to run.
Around 45,000 workers employed by Network Rail and 14 train operators ‒ members of the RMT Union ‒ are walking out for 24 hours due to a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
Education secretary James Cleverly slammed the transport workers on strike, telling Sky News they were “holding the country hostage” and “disadvantaging people trying to get to work”.
Meanwhile, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch suggested that unions could start calling for “generalised and synchronised” strikes, due to widespread anger over low pay in the face of a cost of living crisis.
“There is a wave of reaction amongst working people to the way they’re being treated. People are getting poorer every day of the week,” he told Sky News.
“People can’t pay their bills. They’re getting treated despicably at the workplace. I think there will be generalised and synchronised action.”
Two parts of the UK have trains running normally
The national strike has caused around 16,000 train cancellations – but only in England, Wales and Scotland.
In Northern Ireland, services are running normally, with on-time departures from Great Victoria Street station in Belfast to Portadown, Larne, Bangor and Derry-Londonderry.
One part of Great Britain has trains keeping to the usual schedule: the Isle of Wight.
The first train running anywhere in Britain today, the 5.45am from Ryde Pier Head to Shanklin arrived at its destination, eight miles south, one minute early. The last train leaves Ryde at 11.15pm tonight.
‘This strike is not about my pay’: Network Rail boss defends £590,000 salary
Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines has dismissed questions about his £590,000 salary, as rail workers go on strike over pay and conditions.
A BBC Breakfast reporter pointed out Mr Haines’ April pay rise from £544,000 to £590,000, saying: “It’s a huge amount of money to people listening to this. How do you defend that?”
Mr Haines responded: “What happened was I took a pay cut the previous year, so my salary this coming year will be exactly the same as in 2018.
“That was just reflecting the fact that I volunteered... to take a short-term pay cut. It wasn’t a pay rise.”
He added that he “really understands why people are worried about cost of living”, but insisted: “I’m well paid, but this strike is not about my pay. People are not going on strike about how much I earn.”
Unions on the brink of ‘synchronised’ strikes, says Mick Lynch
The RMT union boss Mick Lynch has suggested that unions could start calling for “generalised and synchronised” strikes, due to widespread anger over low pay in the face of a cost of living crisis.
Talking to Sky News from the picket line, Mr Lynch said: “There is a wave of reaction amongst working people to the way they’re being treated. People are getting poorer every day of the week.
“People can’t pay their bills. They’re getting treated despicably at the workplace. I think there will be generalised and synchronised action. It may not be in a traditional form.
“But we’ve seen the Post Office workers and BT [take industrial action], we’ve seen the bus workers in London out on strike tomorrow and over the weekend.
“I think there is a massive response coming from working people because they’re fed up with the way they’ve been treated.”
When asked about the prospect of a generalised strike, Mr Lynch said: “Only the TUC can call a general strike.”
On Friday, four separate groups will walk out in separate, coinciding strikes that will put much of London’s transport network out of action.
They are: RMT Union workers employed by TFL and London Underground; members of the Unite union employed at London Underground, Croydon Tramlink, Victoria coach station, Dial-a-Ride and river service; London Overground workers employed by Arriva Rail London; and around 1,600 bus drivers who are members of the Unite union and employed by London United.
Passengers trapped in locked station after train arrived over 90 minutes late
Around 30 passengers were stranded in a locked Lake District station late on Tuesday night, after their train arrived more than an hour and a half late.
The train travellers disembarked the Avanti West Coast train at Oxenholme, near Kendal in Cumbria, at about midnight on 16 August, nearly two hours after their London Euston to Glasgow service was due to arrive at 10.20pm.
Passenger Jonathan Gilmore told BBC Radio Cumbria that the only options the stranded passengers had were to climb the spiked gate, which was at least 7ft high, walk across the live tracks, or “pick somewhere to try and sleep on a pavement until the morning”.
Read the full story:
Passengers trapped in locked station after train arrived late at night
Some passengers resorted to scaling high, spiked gates to get out
Shapps trying to get job with Truss or Sunak, says RMT boss
RMT leader Mick Lynch has accused the transport secretary of trying to “flex his right-wing muscles” to get a job under Tory leadership candidates Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss.
“Grant Shapps is getting more and more hysterical,” he said.
The union boss told the PA news agency: “What I think you’re seeing is a man who’s worried about his future. He’s got to try and flex his right-wing muscles in front of a parade of two really right-wing people who are going to be his boss.”
He added: “So I don’t know what Grant Shapps is up to. I don’t think the employers really know what he’s up to. And I don’t think the officials at the Department for Transport know what he’s up to.”
Rail strikes could go on indefinitely, says union boss Mick Lynch
Union boss Mick Lynch has warned the rail strikes could go on “indefinitely” as he accused Conservative transport secretary Grant Shapps of blocking a pay deal.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) leader said that he fears finding a solution will not be possible because of “political interference” as the latest strike caused widespread disruption for passengers.
Lynch claimed Shapps “doesn’t understand the job he’s got in front of him”, telling Times Radio: “He’s blocking a deal. So he needs to get out of the way or change his stance.”
Read the full story:
Grant Shapps ‘blocking deal’ to end rail strikes, says union boss Mick Lynch
Transport secretary ‘flexing right-wing muscles’ to get job with Truss or Sunak, says RMT leader
13 hours in Swindon – the penalty for missing the last London-Bristol train today
Miss the 5.13pm train today from London Paddington to Bristol Parkway and you face a 13-hour wait in Swindon: that is one of the consequences of the early shutdown of rail services due to the national strike.
Of the 45,000 members of the RMT and TSSA unions who are stopping work on Thursday, the most significant disruption is being caused by around 5,000 signallers.
Around half the Great Britain rail network is closed to all trains. On the remainder, a skeleton service is running between 7.30am and 6.30pm.
The 5.13pm departure from the capital arrives at Bristol Parkway at exactly 6.30pm and goes no further; normally it would continue into South Wales.
Westbound passengers who miss the train could take the 5.32pm. On a normal day this would run to Bristol Temple Meads, but instead it terminates at Swindon at 6.26pm.
With some understatement, National Rail Enquiries says: “This journey involves a wait of over 90 minutes for a connecting train.”
In fact, the train information service says it will be necessary to wait until 7.30am on Friday morning, when the first departure to Bristol Temple Meads sets off.
The cheapest room at the Swindon Central Premier Inn costs £81 tonight.
The effects of Thursday’s stoppage will continue into Friday morning, and on Saturday another one-day strike will take place – with repercussions affecting Sunday services.
Government minister slams striking employees ‘holding the country hostage'
The education secretary James Cleverly has slammed transport workers on strike today, accusing them of ”holding the country hostage” and “disadvantaging people trying to get to work”.
Speaking to Sky News, Mr Cleverly said of the RMT Union members: “They’ve got a very good salary package, they have incredibly good - ridiculously good - terms and conditions, and what they’re doing through these strikes, is they are disadvantaging people trying to get to work, trying to put food over the table, trying to keep a roof over their heads.
“I think Grant Shapps has made it absolutely clear that these strikes are unfair and completely inappropriate, and it’s wrong that people are held hostage by the unions in this way.”
‘Strikes not the powerful tool they once were’ – Department for Transport
The Department for Transport (DfT) has accused rail unions of inflicting misery of travellers rather than modernising.
A DfT spokesperson said: “Yet again, for the sixth time since June, union leaders are opting to inflict misery and disrupt the day-to-day lives of millions instead of working with industry to agree a deal that will bring our railways into the 21st century.
“Today, thousands of A-Level students across the country, many of whom have spent the majority of their college years studying at home due to the pandemic, are now being denied the chance to celebrate their hard work and dedication face to face with peers and teachers.
“It’s clear strikes are not the powerful tool they once were and union chiefs are no longer able to bring the country to a standstill as, unlike them, the world has changed and people simply work from home.
“All these strikes are doing is hurting those people the unions claim to represent, many of whom will again be out of pocket and forced to miss a day’s work.
“We urge union bosses to do the right thing by their members and let them have their say on Network Rail’s very fair deal, which will deliver the reforms our rail system urgently needs. It’s time to get off the picket lines and back around the negotiating table – the future of our railway depends on it.”
Network Rail boss says modernisation on railways is 'long overdue’
Andrew Haines, chief executive of Network Rail, sounded exasperated when he told the BBC’sToday show about what he said was an “absolute lack of clarity on what it would take for this strike to be called off.”
Mr Haines said negotiations with the RMT Union were “slow” and “painful” and were “moving all over the place.”
Among the 45,000 rail workers who are striking today, the most disruption is being caused by Network Rail signallers. Around half the rail network is closed, with a limited service on other lines.
Mr Haines said: “The economic crisis which Covid has precipitated demands that we modernise.
“If the way the unions react when we asked to modernise is they call the biggest strike on the railway for 30 years, then that is not a reason for us to not want to modernise. It demonstrates, maybe, that that modernisation is long overdue.”
But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the main rail union, the RMT, told ITV Good Morning Britain: “We work with the negotiators, Andrew Haines’s team, and we work with the train operating companies’ senior people.
“We don’t want to cause pain, we don’t want disruption. We want a settlement to the issues in this dispute.”
Read the full story:
Train strikes: Network Rail boss accuses unions of ‘absolute lack of clarity’
‘The economic crisis which Covid has precipitated demands that we modernise’ – Andrew Haines, CEO, Network Rail
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies