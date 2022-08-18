✕ Close Train strike: Mick Lynch blames Grant Shapps for deadlock on pay

Rail passengers face nightmare journeys today as new nationwide train strikes begin, with only one-fifth of services expected to run.

Around 45,000 workers employed by Network Rail and 14 train operators ‒ members of the RMT Union ‒ are walking out for 24 hours due to a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Education secretary James Cleverly slammed the transport workers on strike, telling Sky News they were “holding the country hostage” and “disadvantaging people trying to get to work”.

Meanwhile, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch suggested that unions could start calling for “generalised and synchronised” strikes, due to widespread anger over low pay in the face of a cost of living crisis.

“There is a wave of reaction amongst working people to the way they’re being treated. People are getting poorer every day of the week,” he told Sky News.

“People can’t pay their bills. They’re getting treated despicably at the workplace. I think there will be generalised and synchronised action.”