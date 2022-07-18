As the UK prepares for record-busting temperatures over the next two days, rail services across the country are being reduced.

Passengers in England and Wales are being warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary during the heatwave, with trains that are still running expected to be overcrowded and subject to delays.

LNER has cancelled all afternoon and early evening trains on Tuesday, while East Midlands Railway has cancelled at least half of its inter-city links from Sheffield, Derby, Nottingham and Leicester to London St Pancras.

Steel rails are susceptible to buckling during extreme temperatures, meaning some trains will also be ordered to run at slower speeds than normal, typically dropping from 125mph to 90mph or 60mph, with some stretches – typically in sheltered, south facing, “sun trap” locations – as slow as 20mph.

In the capital, Transport for London is also cutting some trains over the next two days. London Overground will be operating a reduced service of only two trains an hour between Richmond and Stratford and Watford Junction and Euston, while no services will run between Romford and Upminster.