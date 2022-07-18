Trains cancelled - live: Rail services reduced as parts of UK told not to travel
Steel rails are susceptible to buckling during extreme temperatures
As the UK prepares for record-busting temperatures over the next two days, rail services across the country are being reduced.
Passengers in England and Wales are being warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary during the heatwave, with trains that are still running expected to be overcrowded and subject to delays.
LNER has cancelled all afternoon and early evening trains on Tuesday, while East Midlands Railway has cancelled at least half of its inter-city links from Sheffield, Derby, Nottingham and Leicester to London St Pancras.
Steel rails are susceptible to buckling during extreme temperatures, meaning some trains will also be ordered to run at slower speeds than normal, typically dropping from 125mph to 90mph or 60mph, with some stretches – typically in sheltered, south facing, “sun trap” locations – as slow as 20mph.
In the capital, Transport for London is also cutting some trains over the next two days. London Overground will be operating a reduced service of only two trains an hour between Richmond and Stratford and Watford Junction and Euston, while no services will run between Romford and Upminster.
TfL operating reduced service on London Overground
Transport for London is running a reduced service as a result of this week’s predicted record-breaking hot temperatures.
A banner on the TfL website this morning warns thats a “reduced service is expected on all lines”, linking to a page with details of hot weather contingency plans on the network that includes introducing temporary speed reductions.
As a result, Tfl is advising against all but essential travel. Those that must travel today and tomorrow are advised to always carry water.
Signs were spotted last Friday advising customers at Acton Central Station that there will be just two London Overground trains an hour between Richmond and Stratford and Watford Junction and Euston on Monday and Tuesday of this week. No trains are running between Romford and Upminster.
Transport for London running reduced service due to heat wave
Passengers advised of timetable changes as the network struggles in the heat wave
Lumo reduces Scotland trains
Lumo, which operates low-cost trains between London and Edinburgh, is running some services only between Newcastle and the Scottish capital. Grand Central, which links Wearside and West Yorkshire with King’s Cross, says: “Only a couple of our services are running in each direction.”
Passengers with tickets for travel on Monday or Tuesday can use their tickets later in the week or claim a full refund.
LNER cuts train services
Dozens of early long-distance trains were axed on Monday morning – with the unprecedented closure of a key inter-city line set for Tuesday.
At the neighbouring stations of King’s Cross and St Pancras International in central London, some departures on the East Coast main line to Leeds and York were cancelled as LNER – the main train operator to Yorkshire, Tyneside and Scotland – thinned out services.
On Tuesday afternoon and early evening, no trains will run at all.
LNER’s managing director David Horne, tweeted: “Our trains will run at a reduced speed of 60mph between York and London this afternoon. Please only travel if necessary and thank you for your patience if your journey takes longer than usual.
“The rail industry has taken the very difficult decision to close the East Coast main line between York/Leeds and London on Tuesday 19 July when temperatures are due to peak at 39C.
“I’m sorry if this will disrupt your journey plans but the safety of everyone must come first.”
Rail meltdown: hundreds of trains cancelled as speed restrictions begin
East Coast main line will close completely from noon to 8pm on Tuesday
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog. We’ll be posting all the latest updates throughout the day
