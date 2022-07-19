As the UK prepares for yet more record-busting temperatures, rail services across the country are being reduced.

Passengers in England and Wales are being warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary on Tuesday, as temperatures in parts of the country are forecast to hit 40 C by

LNER has cancelled all afternoon and early evening trains on Tuesday, while East Midlands Railway has cancelled at least half of its inter-city links from Sheffield, Derby, Nottingham and Leicester to London St Pancras.

Steel rails are susceptible to buckling during extreme temperatures, meaning some trains will also be ordered to run at slower speeds than normal, typically dropping from 125mph to 90mph or 60mph, with some stretches – typically in sheltered, south facing, “sun trap” locations – as slow as 20mph.

Yesterday, Luton Airport and RAF base Brize Norton both paused operations during the hottest part of the afternoon, with Luton saying engineers were inspecting the runway after “high surfaces temperatures caused a small section to lift”.

Luton’s flights resumed at 6.05pm, with many delayed for three hours or more.