Britain’s rail travellers are being urged to avoid using the train network tomorrow unless their journey is essential.

Network Rail has warned that only 20 per cent of services will run on Wednesday, with some parts of the country seeing no trains at all.

It comes as 40,000 members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union prepare to walk out for 24 hours on 27 July, set to cause disruption all day Wednesday and spilling over into Thursday, too.

There will be no trains out of Blackpool, Portsmouth and Bournemouth on Wednesday, while the last London-Edinburgh service of the day will depart at 2pm.

The RMT’s general secretary, Mick Lynch, said he was hoping for a “breakthrough” before the strike date.

“If we could get a breakthrough then we wouldn’t have to take strike action but there’s a big gap between the parties at the moment,” he told the BBC.

“So I’m not going to raise false hopes but we are constantly in dialogue with all of the elements of the industry.”

