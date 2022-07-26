Train strike - live: Passengers urged not to travel tomorrow as 40,000 UK rail staff prepare to walk out
Large-scale walk outs will cause cancellations and delays on Wednesday and Saturday
Britain’s rail travellers are being urged to avoid using the train network tomorrow unless their journey is essential.
Network Rail has warned that only 20 per cent of services will run on Wednesday, with some parts of the country seeing no trains at all.
It comes as 40,000 members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union prepare to walk out for 24 hours on 27 July, set to cause disruption all day Wednesday and spilling over into Thursday, too.
There will be no trains out of Blackpool, Portsmouth and Bournemouth on Wednesday, while the last London-Edinburgh service of the day will depart at 2pm.
The RMT’s general secretary, Mick Lynch, said he was hoping for a “breakthrough” before the strike date.
“If we could get a breakthrough then we wouldn’t have to take strike action but there’s a big gap between the parties at the moment,” he told the BBC.
“So I’m not going to raise false hopes but we are constantly in dialogue with all of the elements of the industry.”
Follow below for all the latest updates.
Tui staff warn holidaymakers to plan ahead during train strike
Tui has issued a warning to customers setting off this week to prepare for train strikes that could scupper their journey to the airport.
The tour operator put out a statement to passengers reminding them of two days of industrial action on Britain’s railways, which will cause widespread delays and cancellations, and urged them to leave extra time for trips to catch flights.
Tui’s statement says: “We’d like to remind customers of a planned national train strike on Wednesday 27 July which is likely to affect services into airports across the country throughout the day and into Thursday 28.
“If you are heading on holiday on either of these days please plan ahead and make alternative plans to get to your departure airport if necessary. We’d also recommend allowing extra time for your journey.”
Tui warns travellers to ‘plan ahead’ as train strikes threaten to disrupt holidays
‘Make alternative plans,’ warns tour operator
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog. We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates throughout the day.
