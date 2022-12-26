✕ Close When are strikes happening in January?

Shoppers are bracing for travel chaos on Boxing Day as rail strikes force more cars on roads in one of the year’s busiest shopping days.

The AA expects 15.2 million cars on UK roads on 26 December as Britain’s railways are set to remain closed for a second consecutive day amid the latest in a series of walkouts by rail workers.

Hundreds of departures usually run on 26 December at a reduced rate after the Christmas Day shutdown. But Network Rail said Britain’s railways will remain closed due to a walkout by employees who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).

Airport transfers such as the Heathrow Express and Stansted Express are usually among the most popular services on Boxing Day.

Airline passengers will be forced to find other ways of getting to and from Britain’s airports.