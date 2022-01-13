Finally, after almost a month of being left out in the cold, British travellers will be allowed back into France from tomorrow, 14 January.

The news, hotly anticipated by the travel industry and holidaymakers alike, was broken by French tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemonye, who announced the move in - what else? - a tweet.

“We are relaxing the entry conditions in France from the UK for vaccinated travellers,” he wrote, “End of compelling reasons and isolation on arrival.”

He added that a negative test taken no more than 24 hours before departure would be required for entry.

It brings an end to a travel ban that has further punished the travel industry, as well as keeping UK residents from seeing loved ones and enjoying much-needed breaks over the Christmas and New Year period.

So what are the new rules for visiting France, and how will they affect your future travel plans?

