Travel news - live: Vaccinated travellers head off for Europe amid new quarantine exemption rules
New rules came into effect at 4am
Thousands of travellers arriving in the UK are encountering drastic changes in self-isolation rules.
The main change for British passengers who have been fully vaccinated by the NHS is that they no longer need quarantine for 10 days when arriving from “amber list” countries – such as Spain, Italy, Greece and the US.
The first beneficiaries were aboard British Airways flight 262 from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, which touched down just 33 minutes after the 4am change in rules. Two more flights from amber list locations, Lagos and New York, had arrived by 6am.
The first ferry to arrive from an amber list location was Stena Line from Hook of Holland to Harwich, which docked at 6.30am.
Passengers must still provide a negative coronavirus test result before departure to the UK, and pre-book a post-arrival PCR test.
Irish ferry operator welcomes new travel rules
Travellers “don’t quite seem to be able to believe they can travel freely to and from Ireland again,” according to a leading ferry operator.
From today fully vaccinated passengers from Great Britain can travel to Ireland without testing or quarantine in either direction.
Simon Palmer, communications manager for Stena Line’s Irish Sea operations, said: “Finally families divided by the Irish Sea are now able to see each other for the first time in almost a year and a half.
“There is a still a lot of uncertainty with passengers who don’t quite seem to be able to believe they can travel freely to and from Ireland again. So while bookings are up, they are not at the peak summer levels we normally receive.
“However, international travel takes a bit of time to organise, particularly for families, so we fully expect that once more people realise travel to Ireland is operating again, we will soon see an increase in passengers, pets and packed cars.”
Quarantine exemption begins today
The quarantine exemption for double-vaccinated Britons returning to England, Wales and Scotland today from amber countries will take effect.
It means anybody arriving from now amber-listed Balearics, or elsewhere in Europe, will follow “green” rules: one pre-departure lateral flow test and a day two PCR test.
