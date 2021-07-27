(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Travel news – live: US decision to extend UK travel ban sparks disappointment

US borders have been largely shut since March 2020

Cathy Adams@Cathman
Tuesday 27 July 2021 10:24
comments

As the end of summer nears, it looks increasingly unlikely that the UK-UStravel corridor will open in the short term.

According to reports, the US will not lift any current travel restrictions “at this point” because of concerns about the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant and rising coronavirus cases in the country.

Travel between the UK and the US has been frozen since March 2020, thanks to a series of presidential proclamations, while the US is on the UK’s amber list of countries, requiring a 10-day quarantine when returning to the UK and two post-arrival PCR tests.

This morning policing minister Kit Malthouse said it is “disappointing” that no travel corridor with the US is currently available.

Mr Malthouse told Sky News: “Obviously that is for them to assess and we are assessing the likelihood of variants coming in from other countries as well. So, it doesn't surprise me that they are doing similar. It is obviously disappointing.”

“I am afraid that the tail-end of this virus, and lets hope it is the tail-end, we are still coping with some of that uncertainty across the world and people will have to bear that in mind as they decide their travel plans or otherwise.”

Recommended

1627377892

Government ‘disappointed’ at US travel ban extension

It is “disappointing” that the US has kept in place a Covid-related travel ban with the UK, a government minister has said.

Kit Malthouse, the policing minister and MP for North West Hampshire, said he wanted to see international travel return “as soon as possible”.

On Monday the Biden administration announced it will maintain restrictions on a range of countries, including the EU and China, for the foreseeable future.

Both the US and the UK have a high number of Covid-positive cases caused by the Delta variant, although new infections in the UK appear to be decreasing.

“Given where we are today ... with the Delta variant, we will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told a press conference.

“Driven by the Delta variant, cases are rising here at home, particularly among those who are unvaccinated and appear likely continue to increase in the weeks ahead.”

Read the full story here:

Government ‘very disappointed’ at US move to keep Covid travel ban, minister says

Kit Malthouse says he wants to see international travel return ‘as soon as possible’

Matt Mathers27 July 2021 10:24
1627377773

Across the Channel...

Is a Paris Gare du Nord landmark under threat?

Terminus Nord, the very stylish and good-value brasserie facing Paris Gare du Nord appears to be closed – with no sign of if or when it might reopen.

Professor Dominic Regan has tweeted a picture of the restaurant under wraps.

Since the brasserie opened in 1925, countless British travellers have paused there. Just a two-minute walk from the Eurostar check-in, Terminus Nord was a favourite for a seafood or steak frites lunch before boarding the train to London St Pancras.

Terminus Nord, two minutes from Gare du Nord check-in

(Dominic Regan)
Simon Calder27 July 2021 10:22
1627376964

Travel rules may change, says minister

The Independent’s political editor Andrew Woodcock writes:

Britons considering a trip abroad this summer should be aware that “things may change” in terms of the rules for travel, a government minister has warned.

Kit Malthouse was speaking amid speculation that popular destinations with rising Covid-19 infections like Italy, Spain and Greece could be added to the “amber plus” list requiring self-isolation on return to England - while restrictions on travel from France could be eased as fears about the Beta variant of coronavirus decline.

Read the full story here:

Travel rules for trips overseas ‘may change’, says minister

Speculation that Italy, Greece or Spain could be added to ‘amber plus’ list

27 July 2021 10:09
1627376615

Stay up to date with Simon Calder’s travel newsletter

Each week, travel correspondent Simon Calder writes a newsletter analysing the biggest travel stories of the week (or lack of them).

You can sign up here - scroll down until you see Simon Calder’s Travel Week:

https://www.independent.co.uk/independent-premium#newsletters

Cathy Adams27 July 2021 10:03
1627374644

US travel industry body dismayed over travel curbs

The travel industry is dismayed over the decision to uphold US travel restrictions.

Tori Emerson Barnes, US Travel Association executive vice president of public affairs and policy, said:

Covid variants are of concern, but closed borders have not prevented the Delta variant from entering the U.S. while vaccinations are proving incredibly durable to the virus’ evolution. This is why America’s travel industry is a vocal proponent of everyone getting a vaccine—it’s the surest and fastest path to normalcy for everyone.

While other nations, like Canada, the UK and much of the EU, have all taken steps to welcome inbound travellers this summer and rebuild jobs and local economies, the United States remains closed to one of the most important segments of the travel economy—the international inbound traveler.

Given the high rates of vaccination on both sides of the Atlantic, it is possible to begin safely welcoming back vaccinated visitors from these crucial inbound markets.

We respectfully urge the Biden administration to revisit its decision in the very near term and begin reopening international travel to vaccinated individuals, starting with air corridors between the US and nations with similar vaccination rates.

Cathy Adams27 July 2021 09:30
1627373791

Everything we know about when the US-UK travel corridor might open

As hopes fade for a US-UK travel corridor this summer, here is everything we know about when travel between the two nations might reopen:

When will UK-US travel reopen?

Announcement on the long-awaited travel corridor isn’t expected soon

Cathy Adams27 July 2021 09:16

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments