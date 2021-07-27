As the end of summer nears, it looks increasingly unlikely that the UK-UStravel corridor will open in the short term.

According to reports, the US will not lift any current travel restrictions “at this point” because of concerns about the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant and rising coronavirus cases in the country.

Travel between the UK and the US has been frozen since March 2020, thanks to a series of presidential proclamations, while the US is on the UK’s amber list of countries, requiring a 10-day quarantine when returning to the UK and two post-arrival PCR tests.

This morning policing minister Kit Malthouse said it is “disappointing” that no travel corridor with the US is currently available.

Mr Malthouse told Sky News: “Obviously that is for them to assess and we are assessing the likelihood of variants coming in from other countries as well. So, it doesn't surprise me that they are doing similar. It is obviously disappointing.”

“I am afraid that the tail-end of this virus, and lets hope it is the tail-end, we are still coping with some of that uncertainty across the world and people will have to bear that in mind as they decide their travel plans or otherwise.”