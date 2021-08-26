The latest changes to the traffic light lists for international travel to the UK have been announced by the Department for Transport.

The announcement revealed that seven countries would be upgraded to the green list, while two will plunge from amber to red.

Canada, the Azores, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania and Switzerland are all getting the green light; Montenegro and Thailand will move to the red list. The Scottish government announced the same changes to its own traffic light lists prior to the UK government’s announcement.

The Welsh Government has not yet confirmed whether it will make the same move.

