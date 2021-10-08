Missed out on a summer sun holiday? Fear not, for autumn and early winter sun destinations are open to most - with a bit of Covid admin to factor in along the way.

When travelling to all of these “ROW” list spots, even fully vaccinated travellers will have to book a day two PCR test ahead of their arrival back into the UK. This may change at the end of October to allow for a cheaper antigen test, but no date has been announced yet.

Ayia Napa town, Cyprus (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Cyprus

Why here? With genteel resorts, plenty of comfy villas and large swathes of natural beauty featuring gorges and hiking routes, this toasty eastern Mediterranean isle does both relaxation and outdoorsy fun well into winter.

How hot is it? With highs of around 27-28°C in late October and lingering around 22 degrees pretty far into November (with lows still mild at around 17°C), autumn is a great time to visit. Head for the south and east coasts to bask in the warmest temperatures. It is worth noting that you’ll get a bit of rain in the latter - November is the third rainiest month of the year.

Current Covid admin: Fully vaccinated arrivals from the UK who received their second dose more than two weeks ago don’t currently need a Covid test result to enter - and AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna are all approved vaccines there. Once on the ground, they’re free to roam. Unvaccinated or part-vaccinated travellers still need a negative PCR result from a test taken within the 72 hours before arrival, and must take another PCR test on arrival in Cyprus - both at their own expense - plus take a PCR or antigen test on day seven of their trip to qualify for a ‘SafePass’. All holidaymakers must download the Cyprus Flight Pass before going; children under 12 are exempt from testing requirements. Full details here .

Abu Dhabi has slightly different rules to its neighbouring Emirate, Dubai (Getty Images)

The UAE

Why here? A long-time favourite of many winter-sun chasers, the UAE moved to the UK’s amber list in August and now finds itself on the ROW list. Whether you’re fleeing to resort-heavy Dubai - home to ample flight-and-hotel packages - or the more sophisticated but businesslike Abu Dhabi, you’ll be met with marbled holiday palaces, high-end service and reliable heat. It’s worth noting that Abu Dhabi’s rules are slightly more high maintenance than Dubai’s (see below).

How hot is it? Very toasty in October - the average daily high is 36°C, which may prove too much for some autumn-chilled Brits (but will be hugely welcome to others). The sea is almost spookily warm, too, and evenings stay balmy. November is a similar picture with highs at around 29-31°C and 11 hours of sunshine a day (October sees more like 10).

Current Covid admin: At present, both vaccinated and unvaccinated tourists to the UAE must present a negative PCR test result on arrival, having taken it within 72 hours prior to departure (Dubai) and no more than 48 hours prior to departure (Abu Dhabi). Yes, it’s worth reading that sentence again. Abu Dhabi arrivals also need to take a second test on arrival in the airport, while random testing on arrival in Dubai is also a possibility. Visitors to Abu Dhabi must take two further tests on the ground if staying more than four and eight days respectively. Children under 12 are exempt from testing requirements. If you test positive, you’ll have to quarantine either in your hotel or at a government-organised facility.

Tenerife, the Canary Islands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Canary Islands

Why here? The Canaries are another annual hit with the UK’s sun-seekers, though they won’t bag you the blazing temperatures of the UAE or Caribbean. Instead you’ll get a quiet off-season scene. The downside? You may bump into your neighbours there.

How hot is it? Gran Canaria and Tenerife usually stay a degree or so warmer than neighbours Lanzarote and Fuerteventura in the autumn months, with temperatures lingering around 25 or 26 degrees at their highest. November drops to more like 20°C or 21°C on average. The sea is warm at around 23°C into November, too.

Current Covid admin: Fully vaccinated travellers do not need a test before travel but must show their Covid certificate on arrival, while unvaccinated or partly vaccinated travellers must show a negative result from a PCR test taken within the 72 hours prior to arrival. All visitors must complete a Health Control Form before arrival. Some accommodation providers in the Canaries also require proof of vaccination or a recent test result.

Sharm el Sheikh’s beaches are sunkissed into November (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Egypt

Why here? Egypt came off of the UK’s red list on 22 September, just in time for its blazing autumn/winter season. Sharm el Sheikh and Hurghada are the two top sunbathing spots, with resorts speckled along the Red Sea - home to kaleidoscope reefs that divers and snorkellers will love. But you could also fly to Cairo, take advantage of one of its luxury hotels with a pool, and nip out of town for day trips to ancient wonders.

How hot is it? In October, Sharm el Sheikh and Hurghada get top temps of around 32°C, dropping only slightly to 27 or 28°C in November. Cairo is a couple of degrees cooler - though still balmy by British standards - with highs of 30°C in October and 25°C in November. Even better, evenings stay warm into autumn, and there’s very little chance of rain.

Current Covid admin: All visitors from the UK must present either a certificate proving full vaccination - with the second dose having been given at least two weeks before - or a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours prior to arrival. (Passengers coming from Heathrow get a small extension allowing 96 hours, bizarrely). Children under six are exempt from this. Tourists still need an e-visa to enter Egypt.

Night view of Ocean Drive in South Miami (Getty Images)

Miami

Why here? Though UK travellers are still banned from the US at present, the US government recently announced that this restriction will be lifted for fully vaccinated travellers from “early November” (exact date TBC). This opens up America’s warm-in-winter cities, including Los Angeles, New Orleans and - most holiday-ready of all - Miami, with its iconic beaches, pastel Art Deco architecture and glam food scene.

How hot is it? Assuming we can only go from mid-November onwards, you’ll land to a welcome blast of heat: Miami has daily highs of 27 or 28°C that month, which dip to a sultry 20°C at night for those after hours rooftop cocktails. The sea is also warm at this time of year, and - crucial for a tropical destination like Florida - humidity is low.

Current Covid admin: We don’t know yet - but assuming the US lifts its restrictions on schedule, it is understood that fully vaccinated UK travellers will be allowed in with a negative PCR test result from the previous 72 hours before arrival. According to sources since the change was announced, you won’t have to quarantine, but you will have to give contact details to a new track and trace system, potentially through your airline. Since vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation are the ones that matter, those who have had the AstraZeneca vaccine will be allowed in too. It is not yet clear if there will be any exemptions for unvaccinated children.

(Getty Images)

The Caribbean

Why here? Similar to Miami, the Caribbean’s islands are a nine or 10-hour flight from the UK. But that’s where you should go for a truly soul-warming blast of winter sun, paired with some of the world’s most beautiful beaches. Technically you’re at the tail end of hurricane season, but hurricanes are uncommon on islands including Barbados and Grenada. St Kitts and Antigua are also open to Brits, but slightly more at risk from hurricanes.

How hot is it? Barbados and Grenada both get highs of 29°C in both October and November, with slightly elevated humidity and the odd rain shower - though nothing that’ll stop you having a beach holiday. November is slightly drier than October, which is Barbados’s wettest month - and you’ll get eight glorious hours of sunshine a day.

Current Covid admin: In Barbados, fully vaccinated travellers can present a negative Covid test taken within three days of arrival and a proof of vaccine certificate to enter. They’ll also need to take a PCR test at the airport or their hotel on arrival - then isolate until the result comes in. In Grenada you’ll need to take a PCR test on arrival (booked and paid for in advance) and then quarantine for up to 48 hours while waiting for the result. Other requirements include having pre-booked, approved accommodation, and applying for a ‘Pure Safe Travel Certificate’.